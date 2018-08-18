HOBART — City Councilman Jerry Herzog’s political aspirations extend beyond the council.
Herzog, a Democrat, announced Saturday he will seek the city’s mayor’s office in next year’s election.
Herzog, 59, said he believes in term limits. After three terms of serving as the 1st District City Council representative, he believes it’s time to move to another leadership role.
Herzog, a retired Laborers’ Local 5 worker, said he has several goals if he’s elected mayor, but he declined to elaborate on them at this time.
“You don’t play your hand too soon,” Herzog said.
He said he will announce his plans for the office after he officially files as a candidate. The filing period begins next year.
Herzog said he is gearing up for his campaign.
“We’ve got a lot of door knocking to go,” he said.
Herzog said he has assisted in several projects to enhance Hobart’s 1st District and other areas of the city during his time on the council.
Among them are the many improvements that have occurred in Hobart’s downtown.
“The whole council is part of the revitalization of that area,” Herzog said.
He said he also was involved in efforts to enhance several park properties. That includes new equipment at a park in the Green Acres community and a snow hill built in Veterans Memorial Park.
Herzog made his announcement in a shelter in front of that hill.
It was emotional at times as Herzog addressed his supporters because the park facility was farmed by his father and grandfather before it became a park.
“The field means a lot to us,” Herzog said.
The park also was a fitting location to declare his political aspirations because it is near John Wood Elementary School, which is “where most of us started our education,” Herzog said.
Mayor Brian Snedecor hasn’t yet publicly discussed if he will seek a fourth term in office, but he is expected to announce his plans during an event Wednesday at the Hobart Community Center.