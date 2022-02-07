City engineer's error costs Michigan City $300,000

MICHIGAN CITY — City Engineer Jeff Wright asked the City Council last week if Mayor Duane Parry should accept Wright’s resignation after he made a mistake that cost the city its Community Crossings Matching Grant funds.

That will cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Wright explained that Parry said he would accept Wright’s resignation but wanted council feedback.

“Before anything gets set in stone, it would be nice to hear from the council,” Wright said.

Wright explained he missed a procedural detail, which meant the city can’t receive the money from the Indiana Department of Transportation grant the city was awarded.

This is being put on the Board of Public Works and Safety agenda for internal controls to be put in place, council President Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said.

“I did not direct Mr. Wright to resign and did not fire Mr. Wright,” Parry said. However, in the private sector, a mistake of that magnitude would immediately cost a person his job, the mayor said.

Council Vice President Don Przybylinski, D-at large, consoled Wright.

“Everybody makes mistakes, and there are things going on presently that are a lot more volatile or disciplinary that aren’t being looked at,” he said. “I don’t recommend that you resign.”

“I think you are a great city employee,” Przybylinski said. “There was a mistake that you made. We all make mistakes. We’ve all been there.”

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, also didn’t want Wright punished or severely punished.

Wright explained what happened in detail to the council’s finance committee, Paul Przybylinski noted. “He admitted his mistake.”

“Yes, we have to cover it,” he said, but Wright has always been upfront about roadwork or other construction work. “The man has saved us a lot of money over the course of his employment with the city.”

Affirming his mistake shows the depth of Wright’s character, Paul Przybylinski said.

Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said some questions still need to be answered. “Really, we don’t have all the information.”

Remember when Police Chief Dion Campbell was castigated for sending out a fundraising letter with water bills, Dabney asked.

“This city was turned on its head,” and now there’s an instance where $300,000 needs to be covered to pay for paving work the city had expected the INDOT grant to pay for.

“We have people that will go up in arms with (Controller) Yvonne Hoffmaster for not sending out a report with fund balances,” Dabney said. “If you can hear my voice getting a little bit more angry, I am.”

Parry said Wright has saved the city over $1 million in two years by doing engineering design work in-house. Wright’s mistake was due to inexperience, he added. “He is probably one of the most ambitious people I’ve met.”

Wright recently came up with a plan to improve drainage that could be done for $600,000 instead of the $13 million project it could otherwise be, Parry said.

“We’re not in a trial or anything for Mr. Wright,” Deuitch said.

“I just don’t believe it’s up to the council to deal with resignations for the administration,” she said. “It’s up to the mayor to make those determinations on his staff.”

