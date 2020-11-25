City officials hope food truck rallies attract restaurants

Jennifer Vick echoed that sentiment. Vick, who lives just down the street from City Hall, was able to walk to the event. Like the Powers, Vick would have gone to Park Circle or Daniel Island to eat had it not been for the food trucks.

“You don’t have to jump into a car. It’s a nice walk to get here,” Vick said. “We were here for the first one and it was packed. You could hardly move around. There are not as many people here tonight, but I think everyone will start coming back when word gets out.”

For Jeremy Skaggs and his four children, it is nice to be able to support local businesses and keep his money in Hanahan.

“We want to keep our dollars local as much as possible,” Skaggs said. “This is a great for us to unwind at the end of the week and we are able to get a lot of different menus to pick from.”

‘IT HAS POTENTIAL’

In June 2018, the city purchased the lot across from city hall for $310,000. There were some small, World War II-era cottages sitting on the property and with the demolition and asbestos removal from the barn, the city was all in for $383,000. A $5,000 grant was used to purchase the picnic tables, umbrellas and lights.