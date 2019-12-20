Camellia Ridgell-Robinson from the Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home looks on, center, as Ragen Hatcher, daughter of the late Mayor Richard Hatcher; Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Crystal Melton, right, pay respects to the former mayor.
Camellia Ridgell-Robinson from the Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home looks on, center, as Ragen Hatcher, daughter of the late Mayor Richard Hatcher; Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Crystal Melton, right, pay respects to the former mayor.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Mayor Richard Hatcher's honor guard, Gary Police Officer Anne Malinoff, is relieved by Gary Officer Jason McCoy on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Arbelia "Bea" Caruthers pays her respects to the late Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher at the Genesis Center on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Ragen Hatcher looks over at her father Richard Hatcher as he lies in state at the Genesis Convention Center on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Police Officer Jason McCoy stands as honor guard for the late Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher as his body lies in state at the Genesis Convention Center on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Police Officer Jason McCoy stands as honor guard for the late Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher as his body lies in state at the Genesis Convention Center on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Mourners line up to sign the guest book as the body of Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher lies in state at the Genesis Convention Center on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary residents Lisa Nash, left, and Donna Wesson sign the guest book as the body of Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher lies in state at the Genesis Convention Center on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Derrick Carter, a law professor at Valparaiso University, center, and Gary resident Roy Cast, right, pay their respects to the late Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher at the Genesis Center Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary resident Kenneth Jenkins pays his respects to the late Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher at the Genesis Center on Friday.
GARY — A city in mourning gathered at the Genesis Convention Center on Friday to pay their respects to the late Richard G. Hatcher, Gary's first black mayor one of the country’s first.
Hatcher, who died Dec. 13 at age of 86, lay in state from 1 to 8 p.m. in the basketball arena named after him, offering the public opportunity to say a final goodbye.
Hatcher was just 34 years old when he was elected in 1967 to lead Gary. He and Cleveland's Carl Stokes together became the first black mayors of major American cities when they both took office on Jan. 1, 1968.
The five-term mayor led the Steel City until 1987, navigating through racial tensions, white flight and a shrinking steel industry amid a crumbling housing stock and loss of downtown businesses.
He paved the way for black politicians like former president Barack Obama and the city's current mayor, Karen Freeman-Wilson, who was the state's first black female mayor.
It was just a few short months ago that Freeman-Wilson said she was sitting beside Hatcher outside City Hall as her administration unveiled a life-size bronze statue in his honor.
“When I walked in, it was almost surreal because we were just sitting across the street in October, laughing and talking, and he bent over and said ‘You know, there’s life after being a mayor,'" Freeman-Wilson said. "And it shows you how life changes quickly and it underscores the importance of really giving people their flowers while they can smell them."
Freeman-Wilson and Ragen Hatcher, one of Hatcher’s three daughters, shook hands and greeted community members as dozens trickled into the Genesis Center.
A slideshow presentation projected on a back wall, shuffling through black-and-white photos from a Hatcher’s younger years during his historic campaigning in the late 1960s, the 1972 National Black Political Convention, the street renaming in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and more.
Lifelong Gary residents, city employees, steelworkers, former Hatcher staffers, and some of Hatcher’s fiercest political supporters of his time made it out for his visitation.
Carol Dunn, of Gary, said she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in Hatcher’s administration — at a time when the city was still predominantly white.
“It was a good thing to see a lot of people of color finally being allowed to work at City Hall,” Dunn said.
Hatcher long pushed to end racial segregation
Even before he became mayor, Hatcher as a city councilman was instrumental in ending racial segregation. On the council, he helped end a restrictive property law that barred blacks from living outside Gary’s Midtown section.
“It was empowering. And for my parents, they really were happy to see their daughter being able to work downtown at City Hall,” Dunn said. “He had really good leadership and was compassionate as well.”
Larry Protho, brother of Gary Councilman Michael Protho, said their grandfather, the late Rev. Charles Protho, was a pastor at the church Hatcher attended growing up in Michigan City. Years later, when he announced his run for mayor, Protho said the entire family jumped in to help out.
Larry Protho, of the Horace Mann neighborhood, said his vote for Hatcher in 1967 was his first opportunity to vote in an election.
“We did everything for Mayor Hatcher to get him elected,” he said.
Hatcher’s oldest of three daughters, State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, said her father passed on to his children his desire to help those less fortunate.
“All three of us are attorneys,” she said. “And with politics, growing up, it was always drummed into us to help the community, and to help people and I think that’s why all of us have entered something like that.”
She said her sister Rachelle Hatcher-Swan is a public defender in Cook County and her sister Renee Hatcher runs a business law clinic at UIC John Marshall Law School helping low-income businesses.
“If you would have asked me at the beginning of the year how I would be ending my year, I would have never imagined this. But he was the best dad and he taught us so much over our lifetime. As we got older, we got to understand all the things he’s done, his accomplishments, and the things he’s fought for in his life, it’s really just amazing,” Ragen Hatcher said.
Outside of politics, Ragen Hatcher said her father was the ideal dad.
Hatcher remembered as ideal dad
“I never remember him yelling at us. I never heard him say a curse word. I mean, my friends were part of the family. He just made everyone feel very included and he made time to take us outside to ride our bikes, and take us to the park. … As kids, we never really knew how international he was. He kept life really normal for us,” Ragen Hatcher said.
“He took a chance,” Ragen Hatcher said. "His run and win encouraged so many others to run and win that by the time dad left office, there were 400 some black mayors in office. He really started the wave of black, local elected officials."
The Genesis Center was one of Hatcher’s crowning achievements, created so that residents of Gary would longer have to venture to neighboring Merrillville or elsewhere for entertainment. He also build the Gary public transportation's Metro Center.
In spite of white flight and economic downturn, Hatcher persevered, securing myriad federal grants to retrain workers in Gary and improve the city's dilapidated housing stock.
But ultimately Hatcher was unable to halt the decline that struck Gary, Detroit, Cleveland and numerous other cities heavily reliant on manufacturing jobs. Gary saw nearly one-third of its population, or 50,000 residents, move away during Hatcher's tenure as mayor.
Hatcher’s time in Gary was also marked by the city hosting the first-ever National Black Political Convention in the 1970s.
Emmet Mosley, a Region activist with ties to East Chicago and Gary, said he believes Hatcher's hand in the first-ever National Black Political Convention, held at Gary's West Side High School, was his greatest achievement.
"How many (black leaders) have come out of that? Senators, mayors, movers and shakers," he said.
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus issued a statement this week honoring Hatcher, who was a caucus member.
“Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hatcher family as we mourn the loss of a trailblazer and tireless public servant and civil rights activist, Richard G. Hatcher. He was an altruistic leader who never stopped believing in his city or his people," caucus leaders wrote. "As one of the first African American mayors of a large American city, Hatcher sought to stem Gary’s poverty and blight while empowering the African American community. He spoke truth to power and inspired many other African Americans to run for office, including his daughter and many other members of this caucus. We are proud of the legacy he leaves behind. Our caucus will continue to seek fairness and justice for all in our communities by learning from his example.”
Hatcher is survived by his wife, Ruthellyn, and three daughters.
Flags lowered at Holcomb's directive
To honor Hatcher, Governor Eric J. Holcomb directed flags in Lake County be flown at half-staff on Saturday. Holcomb called on businesses and residents to lower their flags on the day of his funeral, from sunrise to sunset.
Hatcher's funeral, also in the Genesis Center, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open one hour before the service.
The Hatcher family requests in lieu of sending flowers that monetary donations be made to the Richard Gordon Hatcher Legacy Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 64105, Gary, IN 46401.
