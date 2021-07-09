City Point Church holds three-day tent revival

PORTAGE — City Point Church invites the community to Awaken the Dream, a three-day tent revival, July 16-18.
All events will be held under a tent at City Point Church parking lot, 6474 Central Ave., Portage. William Hinn will be the guest speaker at 7 pm July 16 and 17. He is senior pastor of Risen Nation Church in Dallas and an international speaker.
Worship and prayer will be held from 2 to 6 pm. July 17. Service with Hinn begins at 7 pm that night. On July 18, the public is invited to a church service at 10 am under the tent.
For more information call 219-764-8229
