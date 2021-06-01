Clark
Meet Clark! He is a young, playful and energetic terrier mix that is hoping to find a loving forever home.... View on PetFinder
Most Popular
Lake County prosecutors filed charges this week against a grandmother first arrested last month in connection with the fatal stabbing of her adult daughter's boyfriend April 16 in Hobart.
The body of 32-year-old Steffani Sanders was found in the 9300 block of Colorado Street on Tuesday, the Lake County coroner's office said.
A woman who died in a crash with a dump truck early Wednesday on Broadway has been identified by the coroner.
The woman, who was the sole occupant of an SUV, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, said Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land.
Steelworkers were injured in an accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West in East Chicago.
Leslie Carter said he was involved with every step of looking for his son. He searched up and down the river countless times and on Tuesday evening, he said, he feels "numb to the world."
"She has several tattoos, some visible on her left wrist and hand," police said.
Ford will again shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant and lay off thousands of workers because of the worldwide semiconductor shortage that's greatly disrupted automaking.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts is investigating nearly $110,000 worth of stipends the School City of Hammond said were authorized by a former administrator without approval from the district's Board of Trustees.
A resident told police that Friday morning he noticed a garbage can on his property that did not belong to him