HAMMOND — For the Hammond High School Class of 1969, it did not feel like it had been 50 years since wandering the halls of our high school.
A group from that class, along with family and friends, met at Door C on Sept. 28 to begin a tour of our alma mater. With the help of Richard Gard, Rocharda
Morris, Joshua Long, Nancy Stern and Wes Lukoshus, this tour became a reality.
Rocharda Morris was instrumental in organizing JROTC and Honor Society students to give up their Saturday to escort us. That morning, we were taken to the cafeteria where the students introduced themselves.
Morris explained to the students we had graduated in 1969 which had them doing quick math to calculate our age – OLD! After a few photos, we broke into groups and began our walk back into time. As we strolled, rooms that didn’t exist for us were pointed out. We remembered walking in the front door on the Calumet Avenue side and if we were late, heading to the office. The office is now a classroom, but the walk-in safe is still in the room. The front entrance is no longer used.
Continuing on, we gathered in the auditorium and then to the stage. For me, it was a moment back in time, when we stood on the bleachers for rehearsal with Nancy Jacobs as the music director. For others, it was remembering being in the wings as the all-school play, "Inherit the Wind," was performed. As we looked up, we say our favorite place, the balcony, was covered.
We were told that area had been converted to a safe place for students when they were feeling overwhelmed. We exchanged thoughts with our escorts who didn’t understand that back in the day, there were two, yes, two swimming pools – one for the girls and one for the boys. Now there is one huge pool. The gymnasium we saw on Saturday didn’t exist in 1969.
We spoke of the December, 1967 fire that almost caused the end of our school. Describing the horror, we felt as we raced to our school and the fear our parents had as we all came together watching the flames.
Some of the escorts wanted to know if the person or reason for the fire was ever discovered . No. We spoke of our parents rallying together to make sure Hammond High survived. We explained the abbreviated classes we had at the Civic Center and Hammond Tech and going to school in the early afternoon and ending around 6 p.m.
We walked back to the front staircase and unfurled our banner created for the dinner/dance at Teibel’s that evening so we could have our picture taken.
We knew as we headed back to the cafeteria, Hammond High School would be torn down in the next year to build a parking lot for the new middle/high school being built behind the existing structure.
That made the memories even more special.
Nancy Stern, a classmate from the Hammond High School Class of 1969, provided the above information.