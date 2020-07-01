Climate change keeps changing the game for home gardeners

The most trustworthy plants are those that regenerate quickly and can handle extremes, says Jessi Bloom, owner of NW Bloom EcoLogical Services in Redmond, Washington.

"Another group of plants to consider is edibles, for personal resiliency and food security,” she says.

The climate in 2025 will be different even from that in 2020, so take that into account when doing your landscape planning, says Sara Tangren, invasive species foreman for Empire Landscape in Silver Springs, Maryland.

"For perennials, stick with locally native plants. But when it comes to trees, look to a broader range,” Tangren says. ``I’m not recommending natives when talking trees. Go for something instead that can take the heat.”

You also can expect more dormancy in lawns, she says.

“They’ll be going brown in summer, but you can transform that look in part and save on mowing by deciding which portions of the yard you really use,” Tangren says. ”Start planting perennials, shrubs and trees there instead.”

Precipitation is becoming more intense but less frequent, and temperatures are getting hotter, she notes.