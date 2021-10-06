CN faces proxy battle seeking to oust leadership

The railroad giant said it is focusing on "growth and value creation strategy despite TCI’s inappropriate attempts to seize effective control of the company."

“CN has announced an ambitious strategic plan to deliver immediate and long-term shareholder value, while retaining our commitment to safety, customer service and the communities we serve," President and CEO JJ Ruest said. "This plan builds on the investments we have made in technology and capacity over the past three years to drive long-term sustainable growth in total revenues and operating margins."

CN described TCI as "a dissident shareholder that only recently acquired a 5% stake in CN and is seeking to assert effective control over one of Canada’s largest and most economically important companies without presenting a credible plan to create superior or sustainable value." It noted the firm is the largest shareholder of its main competitor, Canadian National Railway, characterizing its motives as "highly suspect."