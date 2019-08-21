High school players sometimes miss summer practices or lifting sessions because of part-time jobs.
That’s one thing Dave Silvas didn’t expect when he took the head coaching gig at Gavit, moving up from Eggers Middle School.
“We started a weight-lifting program and some of the kids were shocked that they had to show up (in the offseason),” Silvas said. “But they’ve responded to it and a lot of them are eating it up. They want to be good.”
Silvas and E.C. Central’s Dante Dinkins bring a new look to the coaching ranks of the Great Lakes Athletic Conference this year.
In fact, every program in the group from Hammond, East Chicago and Gary has turned over the coaching position in recent years. Hammond’s Roosevelt Moore —entering his sixth season— is the conference’s elder statesman.
Dinkins was an assistant coach for the Cardinals for the last three seasons. Silvas was a head middle school coach.
“What I’m learning about is logistics. As an assistant, I didn’t know about some of those things. But it was an easy adjustment,” Dinkins said.
Dinkins didn’t want to change everything about the Cardinals. Players already understood the basic concepts and philosophies. But he said he did want to foster more of a winning mentality.
E.C. Central has mostly hovered around .500 since former coach Stacy Adams left after 2013.
“The long-term goal is to be competitive, to make a long playoff run,” Dinkins said. “It’s us and Morton. That’s the top of the conference.”
Silvas wants to do things differently than has been done in the past at Gavit, which boasts similar recent win totals. The Gladiators will open the offense some behind junior quarterback Montreal Montgomery.
Both Silvas and Dinkins have mentors a phone call away. Dinkins has former E.C. Central coach Jay Novak. When Silvas has a question, he calls former Gavit and Lake Central coach Bill Melby.
“I haven’t talked to (Melby) enough,” Silvas said. “I really need to call him.”
“Culture” is a buzzword for new coaches. They often speak of building an atmosphere that incubates winning on the field and in life.
“I want to be a classy program,” Silvas said. “I want our team to look professional, organized, structured. And I want them to have expectations.”
One of Dinkins’s biggest aims is to develop players for college as athletes, students and as people.
“‘We are East Chicago.’ We want that (phrase) to ring a bell,” Dinkins said. “It’s going to come down to us having a good staff and putting kids in a position to win the day, every day.”