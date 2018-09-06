Jeff Casey, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s “Cockeyed,” described his latest production as something of an anomaly for his theater company.
“It’s an absurdist comedy, which we don’t do a lot of,” he said “Sometimes they’re written so absurd that I feel if I can’t connect with it when I read it, an audience won’t be able to connect with it. But this one is not that way.”
Opening Sept. 7 and running through Sept. 23, “Cockeyed” is the tale of Phil, an office worker, who pines for fellow employee Sophia. Unfortunately, Sophia is unable to see him physically and is also unaware of his existence, and Phil attempts to bring himself to her attention.
“Cockeyed” was penned by Michigan-reared playwright, author and director William Missouri Downs, whose credits include acclaimed works such as "Mad Gravity" and "How To Steal a Picasso" in 2009.
“It’s such a common theme and it’s put in such a context that I think it’s really relatable to an audience,” Casey said. “A lot of philosophical questions come into play about why she can’t see him, but all in a very approachable way. It’s done in such a lighthearted manner that I think it’s going to be easy for an audience to connect with.”
Khyel Sherman Roberson is Phil and Kelsey Tuma is Sophia in Towle’s “Cockeyed” production. Rounding out the cast is Zach Hebert as Phil’s friend Norman and Chris Lysy as their boss, V.P. Marley.
“Production is going great and the cast is great,” Casey said. “All four members of our cast are making their Towle debut.”
Next up for Towle Theater is a production of “Forever Plaid,” scheduled to open Nov. 30.