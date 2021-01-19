College news

Albion College
Albion College announces students who were named to the Dean's List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the fall 2020 semester.
Dean's list honors recognize students with a minimum 3.5 GPA in four graded courses, while Albion College Fellow is an honor reserved for students who maintain a minimum 3.7 GPA over three consecutive semesters.
Those students include:
Kayla Smith, of Westville, named to the Dean's List. Smith is majoring in biology with a minor in history.
Colton Rydlewsk, of Schererville, named to the Dean's List. Rydlewski is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science.
Hannah Geiss, of Chesterton, named to the Dean's List. Geiss is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in philosophy with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.
Raymond Keane, of Chesterton, named to the Dean's List. Keane is a sophomore.
Austin Peay State University
Austin Peay State University celebrates the high-achieving freshmen who have been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for the Fall 2021 semester.
They include Nathaniel Kirk of Valparaiso.
DePauw University
DePauw University has announced students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List recipients Named. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
They include:
Ashtyn Barnett of Cedar Lake
Ayden Bennett of Valparaiso
Ian Brundige of Hammond
Madeline Draper of Valparaiso
Tyler Hufford of Portage
Madison Karp of Valparaiso
Sebastian Manrique of Lansing
Natalie Michaels of Valparaiso
Jenny Noll of La Porte
Charles Patrick of Crown Point
Noah Schuster of La Porte
Laura Spasske of Highland
Delaney Spencer of Valparaiso
Joel Thompkins of Valparaiso
Sydney Weiner of Crown Point
Emma Werkowski of Crown Point
Bree Winter of La Porte
Amber Wolf of Wanatah
Margaret Wujek of Merrillville