College news

Albion College

Albion College announces students who were named to the Dean's List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the fall 2020 semester.

Dean's list honors recognize students with a minimum 3.5 GPA in four graded courses, while Albion College Fellow is an honor reserved for students who maintain a minimum 3.7 GPA over three consecutive semesters.

Those students include:

Kayla Smith, of Westville, named to the Dean's List. Smith is majoring in biology with a minor in history.

Colton  Rydlewsk, of Schererville, named to the Dean's List. Rydlewski is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science.

Hannah Geiss, of Chesterton, named to the Dean's List. Geiss is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in philosophy with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. 

Raymond Keane, of Chesterton, named to the Dean's List. Keane is a sophomore.

Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University celebrates the high-achieving freshmen who have been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for the Fall 2021 semester.

They include Nathaniel Kirk of Valparaiso.

DePauw University

DePauw University has announced students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List recipients Named. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

They include:

Ashtyn Barnett of Cedar Lake

Ayden Bennett of Valparaiso

Ian Brundige of Hammond

Madeline Draper of Valparaiso

Tyler Hufford of Portage

Madison Karp of Valparaiso

Sebastian Manrique of Lansing

Natalie Michaels of Valparaiso

Jenny Noll of La Porte

Charles Patrick of Crown Point

Noah Schuster of La Porte

Laura Spasske of Highland

Delaney Spencer of Valparaiso

Joel Thompkins of Valparaiso

Sydney Weiner of Crown Point

Emma Werkowski of Crown Point

Bree Winter of La Porte

Amber Wolf of Wanatah

Margaret Wujek of Merrillville

