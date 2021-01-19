College news

Albion College

Albion College announces students who were named to the Dean's List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the fall 2020 semester.

Dean's list honors recognize students with a minimum 3.5 GPA in four graded courses, while Albion College Fellow is an honor reserved for students who maintain a minimum 3.7 GPA over three consecutive semesters.

Those students include:

Kayla Smith, of Westville, named to the Dean's List. Smith is majoring in biology with a minor in history.

Colton Rydlewsk, of Schererville, named to the Dean's List. Rydlewski is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science.

Hannah Geiss, of Chesterton, named to the Dean's List. Geiss is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in philosophy with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.

Raymond Keane, of Chesterton, named to the Dean's List. Keane is a sophomore.

