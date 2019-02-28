Danielle Roeske knew in fifth grade she wanted to attend beauty school.
It was an early-in-life goal Roeske, now 20, met and surpassed given her strong work ethic and what she credits as good guidance along the way from high school and now college teachers and counselors.
Roeske, an Indiana University Northwest student, lives in Hebron with her parents and works at a hair salon she purchased in January called Salon 618 located in Hebron.
"My hopes and dreams would be to get a Ph.D. My passion is hair but I want to know the numbers. I want to mash those two together. I would like to own multiple salons and a CPA firm," Roeske said.
She was attending Hebron High School, when, in her junior year, she enrolled in the Don Roberts Cosmetology School through the Porter County Career Center.
Roeske finished the two year cosmetology program in a little over a year and was sent to a local salon, the one she now owns, to work as the receptionist until graduating high school.
After graduating from Hebron High School in 2017, Roeske selected Indiana University Northwest to receive her accounting degree.
"I chose IU Northwest because it was close, affordable and I knew I would get an amazing education," Roeske said.
Cynthia Roberts, dean in the school of business and economics at Indiana University Northwest, said, “We are committed to graduate placement.”
Roberts said there's also more focus at IUN on how students should conduct interviews with a number of companies coming to the college, so students can explore what jobs are available that lead to getting hired.
Internships are also encouraged.
"We have expanded our career development. We are encouraging students to get experience. The more experience they get the more attractive they are. Our overview is we are committed to helping students get gainful employment," Roberts said.
Roeske is just one of several success stories of students who are attending area colleges and technical schools to lead them toward their chosen career, or help them find a new one.
Education opens opportunities
Nick Cruse, at age 38, said he was "an older student" when he began attending Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso. Cruse received an associate's degree in electrical engineering at the end of 2017.
The Chesterton man is so pleased by his studies there that he gave a recent presentation to the school's board of directors.
"I moved here from Tennessee three years ago and had worked as a maintenance man for over three years. I was working here and trying to find a decent job," Cruse said.
Cruse participated in a welding program and found great people, like Department of Workforce Development consultant Kathleen Neary, who gave him options.
"With the flexibility at Ivy Tech, it allowed me to do my degree as compared to other schools that offered daytime classes only," Cruse said.
Cruse said he is presently working as an operational technician for a pipeline company.
"Today I'm in the best place I've been in my life. I was able to learn and earn those skill sets," Cruse said.
Neary said Cruse is in a high wage, high demand job, offering three times the money he earned prior to earning his associate degree.
She said other areas with a strong outlook include emergency medical technician training, paramedic science, nursing and cyber security. "All are aligned with Gov. (Eric) Holcomb's Next Level Agenda,” Neary said.
Hebron resident Kari Lanham, 46, became a volunteer firefighter/EMT for the Munster Fire Department in 1992. But Lanham always wanted to take the paramedic test and pursue a career as a paramedic.
Once Lanham's kids were older she said she decided to go back to school and selected Ivy Tech.
"There are a lot of job opportunities for paramedics and EMTs in Indiana. Getting the education really opens a lot of job opportunities through EMS. It's definitely a job that's in demand. It's very fulfilling," Lanham said.
Technical talent needed
Byron Butterfield, chair of machine tool technology at Ivy Tech, said his program is under the umbrella of the school of technology, which "is mostly skills that include electrical, mechanical, construction, automotive and advanced manufacturing," he said.
Butterfield said the School of Technology, the state of Indiana and Ivy Tech researched where the highest demands for employees are and found the majority were all in the school of technology.
"Ninety percent of the programs are in that area and there aren't enough students to meet the demands. Anything in that school is where the jobs are," Butterfield said.
He said Ivy Tech is tied in with the state of Indiana to fill the gap where there are not enough individuals to fill available jobs.
"Most important is getting to citizens jobs that offer livable wages and benefits," Butterfield said, adding, "I don't know if communities realize the demand."
And salaries for machining, a career Butterfield pursued for 33 years, average about $20 an hour.
"I worked 33 years in the industry and when I retired I made $40 an hour, Butterfield said.
Frank Gil, 55, of Hammond, credits the guidance of Butterfield and Ivy Tech with continuing to point him in the right direction career wise.
Gil said he studied industrial maintenance technology back in the 1990s at Ivy Tech in Gary.
"I started working then and realized that wasn't for me. I wanted to become a machinist," Gil said.
He received training at Triten College in Illinois but returned to Ivy Tech to receive additional training.
"I realized a few years later I needed to refresh my knowledge so I returned to Ivy Tech," Gil said.
Mentoring is key
Good mentoring at area schools and colleges is key for more mature students like Gil or those starting out like Roeske.
Roeske, who works as an intern for the IU Northwest marketing department, credits Helen Harmon, director of Student Success & Career Development for introducing her to a mentoring group for business students called TEAM then asking her if she would be interested in an internship position in marketing which Roeske accepted.
Roeske also credits IU Northwest professors for their educational direction including Ranjan Kini, Subir Bandyopadhyay and Steve Dunphy.
Kini directed her and a group of other students toward opening a store called the Redhawk Enterprise which helped Roeske become confident enough to manage her own business.
Dunphy through his class inspired her to open her own investment property in Valparaiso and Bandyopadhyay asked her to work on IU Northwest's addition of the school's digital scrapbook.
"I am so blessed to be guided by IU Northwest's School of Business and Economics who are fulfilling their promise to IU Northwest students every day," Roeske said.