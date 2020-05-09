Colleges thrown for big losses in sports budget crunch

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MINNEAPOLIS — With the end of this virus-disrupted school year drawing nearer, a predictably bleak financial outlook for major college sports has emerged from the budgeting process.

The West Virginia athletic department announced Friday a projected $5 million shortfall, with pay cuts for coaches and staffers queued up in response.

There's a $4 million deficit in the Minnesota athletic department's forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, and athletic director Mark Coyle said Friday “no doubt, everything is on the table” for cost-savings consideration. High earners there have already agreed to pay cuts and hiring and spending freezes have been enacted, but future measures like travel reduction could also lead to the elimination of sports programs.

In February, before the virus outbreak caused the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments and the corresponding sharp decrease in revenue, the Gophers were forecasting a $1 million surplus for the 2019-20 fiscal year thanks in part to a surge in football ticket sales and fundraising related to a strong 2019 season for that team. Now they're likely to finish in the red, Coyle said at a Board of Regents meeting conducted by video conference.

“We’re trying to be incredibly nimble with our response,” Coyle said.