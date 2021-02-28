Colleges work to connect grads to jobs

Nicole Mirowski admits her life has taken a few turns since high school, when she turned down a college cycling scholarship.
Mirowski, 24, who graduated from Munster High School in 2015, said she turned down the scholarship to an out-of-state college and instead enrolled at Indiana University Northwest.
"It's an unusual story. I was going to stay home, have a job and a car and pay my own way," Mirowski said of her choice to attend IUN.
Her plans were to go into nursing, like her mom, but again her life took another turn when she realized, once in college, that career choice wasn't for her.
"I was a nursing major my freshman year," said said. "After the first couple of semesters I realized it wasn't for me."
Mirowski, who is an MBA candidate at IUN, graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in business and a focus on financial information systems.
She now lives in Crown Point and works as a staff accountant for Bulkmatic Transport Co. out of Griffith, at a job she is able to do primarily on a virtual basis in her home.
"I'm glad I switched over to the School of Business. I met so many great people," Mirowski said.
Mirowski credits the assistance she received at IUN at helping her make the right decisions in regard to her change in majors, as well as their assistance with helping her find a job she loved.
IUN held networking events, in which Morowski showed up with resume and other credentials, and that led to an internship and later a full-time job.
"I was a nursing major then once transferred there were a lot of professors who assisted me. You aren't just a number at IUN ...they really help you with the foundation of your career," Mirowski said.
Going 'virtual'
Indiana University Northwest remains committed to graduate placement like that experienced by Morowski, according to Cynthia Roberts, dean of the School of Business and Economics and Helen Harmon, director of student success, engagement & career development.
Both women admit assisting students with their career journeys this year has taken on a new challenge due to COVID-19 issues.
Some types of job assistance, such as in-person career fairs, had to be put on hold or go virtual due to the pandemic, and many students turned to Zoom to do job interviews, assisted in their efforts by college staff.
"When it comes to interviewing on a Zoom room you can't do a hand shake. With the interview being on Zoom, the students had to learn a whole new way," Harmon said.
Some students, and those already employed in their careers, like Mirowski, had to turn to doing their jobs virtually.
"She's been working at home as an accountant and goes to her office one day a week," Harmon said of Mirowski.
Things are slowly improving, with employers connecting most recently to IUN about renewed needs to hire.
"There's been an up-tick in calls received, in that employers are letting us know they are ready to hire and need fresh talent and they are coming to recruit. It's very positive," Harmon said.
In response to the virtual world, the Career Center Team at Purdue Northwest developed an Online Career Center that is exclusive to its students and embedded in the learning system, Natalie Connors, executive director of employer relations and career services at PNW said.
"As a Purdue Northwest student, they have exclusive access to curated presentations and interactive modules to help them throughout their career journey," Connors said. The university has modules and presentations to showcase the skills students have developed in the classroom and in jobs, internships, volunteer experiences and other activities.
Purdue Northwest has hosted five virtual career events that were industry specific in the fall 2020 semester, Connors said.
On top of all of the events, the college has been meeting with students individually via Zoom to help address their career concerns, Connors said.
"Conversations with students are focused on developing their skill sets, networking and supporting entrepreneurial opportunities. We are currently meeting with our freshmen students who are part of University College (for undeclared or undecided students) to get them on board with the Career Center and to help them understand our resources and how we can assist them," Connors said.
In addition, PNW has maintained communication with employer partners and has sent out surveys to gain insight on their recruiting activities.
"This has been helpful to us in our planning and execution of how we are supporting Purdue Northwest students. We meet with employers non-stop, who are seeking talented and bright students from Purdue Northwest," Connors said.
From school to work
Although the pandemic has affected the work of former students like Mirowski, that's not the case with Erick Verahus, 22, who graduated in May from Ivy Tech in East Chicago.
Verahus, who lives in Lake Station, has a job that's considered essential during the pandemic. He works as a junior tech at Levin Tire and Service in Hobart.
Verahus, who grew up in New Chicago and graduated from River Forest High School, said he knew at an early age he liked working with his hands.
"I loved helping my dad work on his car and fixing them. Eventually it grew to me wanting to be an automotive technician," Verahus said.
Verahus attended Ivy Tech for two years and landed a job the month after graduating.
"It's not just working on cars that they teach you; it's also discipline, planning and life skills," Verahus said.
Javier Rivera, who serves as automotive chair at Ivy Tech's campus in East Chicago, said with all the advances in automobiles, a student graduating in his automotive department has to be more of a technician.
"You have to have a diverse background with electrical and hydronics all incorporated. It used to just be brake systems," Rivera said.
As the automotive chair at Ivy Tech, Rivera said he has been successful at working with area businesses and finding jobs for his students like Verahus.
"Mechanics are always in demand," Rivera said.
Setups at IvyTech simulate real shops, with programs set up to emulate the real world as much as possible, Rivera said.
"Our students have an advantage of those with no on the job experience. It gives them an edge," Rivera said.
In addition to hands-on training, students in his department also learn how to write resumes, how to conduct and what to expect during a job interview, and even basic skills such as always showing up and personal hygiene.
"It works when students take advantage of everything we have to offer," Rivera said.