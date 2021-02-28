Colleges work to connect grads to jobs

Nicole Mirowski admits her life has taken a few turns since high school, when she turned down a college cycling scholarship.

Mirowski, 24, who graduated from Munster High School in 2015, said she turned down the scholarship to an out-of-state college and instead enrolled at Indiana University Northwest.

"It's an unusual story. I was going to stay home, have a job and a car and pay my own way," Mirowski said of her choice to attend IUN.

Her plans were to go into nursing, like her mom, but again her life took another turn when she realized, once in college, that career choice wasn't for her.

"I was a nursing major my freshman year," said said. "After the first couple of semesters I realized it wasn't for me."

Mirowski, who is an MBA candidate at IUN, graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in business and a focus on financial information systems.

She now lives in Crown Point and works as a staff accountant for Bulkmatic Transport Co. out of Griffith, at a job she is able to do primarily on a virtual basis in her home.

"I'm glad I switched over to the School of Business. I met so many great people," Mirowski said.