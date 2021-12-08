Colors of the season make holiday centerpieces sing

As the carol goes, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…but the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door."
Holly and, of course, a lot of other fresh décor heralds sets the scene. 'Tis the season for beautiful Christmas floral arrangements. Flowers help create the perfect holiday home and are a perfect gift for special someone or your holiday host.
Jen Steliga, owner of Monarch Florist & Events, of St. John, said she loves to add natural elements such as snowy sticks, winter greens, berries and pine cgolfis
ones to her holiday floral designs.
"Winter greens are good to gift, since they last a long time," she said. "Many of our customers place early orders for winter greens for their homes and change out the flowers every so often throughout the season."
Steliga offers some asymmetric arrangements to add interest to holiday décor and recommends lower centerpieces for the dinner table so guests can see each other and converse.
Monarch Florist & Events offers consultation by appointment and takes orders online — www.monarchgiving.com.
Grocer Strack & Van Til features a full-service floral department in each of its stores that has trained designers on staff. Items can be purchased in store or online. Options for Christmas include contemporary floral designs as well as traditional items for the season such as candle centerpieces, Christmas trees and wreaths, evergreen bunches, poinsettias and holly bouquets. Grab-and-go bouquets and arrangements are available, and custom orders are welcome, as well.
“We use fresh roses, lilies and hydrangeas, in red, green and white and then incorporate a lot of Christmas greens into our offerings, like evergreens and Fraser fir,” noted floral department director Jen Knoche. “We also add some silver or gold metallic accents to add a bit of sparkle.
"For orders being sent out of the area, please allow extra time, and for those purchasing flowers to create their own arrangements, we recommend buying them the day before the holiday celebration," Knoche said. "For those sending flowers and arrangements locally, we prefer 48 hours' notice, but we offer next-day delivery on our website, which is free on orders over $30." Visit strackandvantil.com.
At Denise Floral Designs, in St. John, owner Denise Golfis uses Christmas colored flowers such as red roses and snapdragons, green Bells of Ireland, white Stars of Bethlehem and hydrangea in centerpieces. "I also like to use English garden roses, which are higher-end roses with a nice scent," she noted.
Golfis accents the arrangements with pine cones, red berries, ferns, eucalyptus and winter greens to enhance their holiday appeal. She said that these items usually trend at this time of year and are especially popular with the local businesses, offices and private homes she decorates for Christmas.
Consultations with Denise Floral Designs are by appointment only at its St. John showroom. It also offers delivery. Visit www.denisefloraldesigns.com.