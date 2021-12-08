Colors of the season make holiday centerpieces sing

As the carol goes, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…but the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door."

Holly and, of course, a lot of other fresh décor heralds sets the scene. 'Tis the season for beautiful Christmas floral arrangements. Flowers help create the perfect holiday home and are a perfect gift for special someone or your holiday host.

Jen Steliga, owner of Monarch Florist & Events, of St. John, said she loves to add natural elements such as snowy sticks, winter greens, berries and pine cgolfis

ones to her holiday floral designs.

"Winter greens are good to gift, since they last a long time," she said. "Many of our customers place early orders for winter greens for their homes and change out the flowers every so often throughout the season."

Steliga offers some asymmetric arrangements to add interest to holiday décor and recommends lower centerpieces for the dinner table so guests can see each other and converse.

Monarch Florist & Events offers consultation by appointment and takes orders online — www.monarchgiving.com.