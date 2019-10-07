INDIANAPOLIS — Coach Frank Reich expects the Colts to run efficiently each week. So after being grounded for two consecutive games, Reich went back to the basics.
He challenged his players to clean up mistakes, clear out running lanes and re-establish their edge. The response: a head-turning win Sunday night in Kansas City.
"The best teams I've been on have always been able to run the football and run it effectively," Reich said Monday on a conference call with local reporters. "It's never easy. You get excited about what we just did and then the next week you play somebody — you really have got to go out and prove it every week."
The Colts (3-2) appeared headed in that direction after opening the season with 370 yards rushing in road games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans. Over the next two weeks, home games against Atlanta and Oakland, Indy ran for just 160 yards.
But instead of changing the game plan, Reich stuck with it — and the results were even better than the Colts expected.
Third-year running back Marlon Mack logged 29 carries for 132 yards. The traditionally pass-happy Colts ran 45 times for 180 yards and Indy controlled the ball for all but 7 1/2 minutes in the second half, steamrolling the Chiefs' injury-battered defensive line.
Meanwhile, reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes spent most of the second half watching harmlessly from the sideline as Mack attacked holes like a speeding truck.
"That's the best way (to win)," quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. "That's when you know you take a team's will, when they know you're running the ball and we know we're running the ball. But we believe our guys were better and (Sunday night) that was the case."
Reich believes the Colts can now win consistently by grinding out yards and wearing down defenses.
Why not?
When general manager Chris Ballard plugged All-Pro Quenton Nelson in between two first-round draft picks, left tackle Anthony Castonzo and center Ryan Kelly, the offensive line started establishing itself. And when Ballard struck gold with right guard Mark Glowinski, a waiver wire pickup, and second-round pick Braden Smith at right tackle, the Colts suddenly had one of the league's strongest units.
The combination convinced Reich that the Colts had the perfect ingredients to be a top-five rushing offense — long before Andrew Luck suddenly retired in August.
Now, everybody appears to be on board.
Brissett didn't mind throwing 29 passes for 151 yards Sunday, given the outcome. And Reich explained Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton and Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron were as excited to throw blocks in Kansas City as they were catching passes.
It could be the Colts' new blueprint for success.
"What's a reasonable 'perfect' game? It's 150 yards rushing, 250 passing and mixing it up like that," Reich said. "When you get in the game and you factor in how good their offense is and the idea of controlling the ball, controlling the line of scrimmage, playing in that environment to take the crowd out of it, all of those factors, then that's when you have to move that dial the other way. The perfect game in Arrowhead (Stadium) is probably something more like what we saw last night."