Colts owner Jim Irsay talking up pop culture collection museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is talking with officials in several cities about the possibility of creating a museum to display the pop culture memorabilia that he's spent millions of dollars collecting over the past 20 years.

That collection includes musical instruments such as guitars used by Prince and Bob Dylan, a piano used by John Lennon and a Ringo Starr drum set, and other items such as the 120-foot-long scroll on which Jack Kerouac wrote the 1950s novel "On the Road."

Irsay has ramped up discussions about a museum recently, Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward told the Indianapolis Business Journal.

"He's added some really significant pieces to his collection over the past six to 12 months and he doesn't want them sitting in a room where no one can enjoy them except for himself," Ward said.

Irsay in the past couple months has purchased an Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs and Elton John's tour piano.

Irsay has loaned some of his collection for museum exhibitions or displayed them at private showings, but he's interested in a permanent location. He is looking at Indianapolis, along with cities such as Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0