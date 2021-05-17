Colts reschedule Robert Mathis' ceremony

PRO FOOTBALL
Colts reschedule Mathis' ceremony for November: Robert Mathis, the Colts' career sacks leader, will finally be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Nov. 28. He was supposed to become the 17th honoree last fall but the ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescheduled ceremony will take place at halftime of Indy's game against Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. The Colts drafted Mathis in the fifth round of the 2003 draft. Over the next 14 seasons, all in Indy, Mathis had a franchise-record 123 sacks, 52 forced fumbles 18 passes defensed and 17 fumble recoveries, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He was an All-Pro in 2013 when he won the league's sacks title, won one Super Bowl ring and was selected to six Pro Bowls. Mathis finished No. 17 on the league's career sacks list, had an NFL record 47 strip-sacks and later served as an assistant coach with the Colts.
HORSE RACING
New York suspends Baffert pending Kentucky Derby probe: Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test. Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5. “In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.” Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day.
PRO TENNIS
Serena posts 1st victory in 3-plus months: Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open. Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game. “I’m just starting to feel more comfortable. I’ve always felt super comfortable on the clay and this year has been a little more difficult than normal," said Williams, who served six aces. "I think it was because of the long hiatus I’ve had (from) the clay.” Williams hadn’t won since beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. She was eliminated from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament by Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska, a French Open semifinalist last year. Williams is preparing for Roland Garros, which starts in two weeks. Her previous win on clay came in the first round of last year’s tournament in Paris. It was the first WTA tour match for Pigato and the 1,001st for Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion.
