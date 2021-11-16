Combating Climate Change by Accelerating the Path to Net-Zero

When world leaders met in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, the magnitude of the climate challenge—and the need to act with urgency—was on center stage. As chairman of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), I would like to reinforce that America’s investor-owned electric companies understand what is at stake and are leading the world in reducing carbon emissions.

Across the U.S., electric companies are working to get the energy we provide as clean as we can as fast as we can, without comprising the reliability and affordability that are essential to the customers and communities we serve. Carbon emissions from the U.S. electric power sector are now at their lowest level in more than 40 years and are down 40% since 2005. And, nearly 50 EEI member electric companies already have announced long-term carbon reduction goals, including 35 companies that are targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner.

While we have made significant progress in reducing emissions in our sector, we know there is still much more to do. That’s why we are working closely with the Biden administration and Congress to develop federal policies that will accelerate the clean energy transition, while also ensuring a smooth transition for our customers.