The comedian Andrew Schulz, known for MTV2's Guy Code and podcasts, will do standup at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

Schulz hosts the Flagrant podcast with Akaash Singh and the Brilliant Idiots podcast with Charlamagne tha God.

He will perform on Saturday, May 20 at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the seated show.

He's hosted the Netflix special "Schulz Saves America." He's also appeared in shows like IFC's "Benders" and Amazon Prime's "Sneaky Pete."

"Andrew Schulz is a New York native and one of the most influential names in comedy today. Known for his unapologetic and unsafe comedy, Schulz has one rule, everyone gets these jokes," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "He burst onto the comedy scene with a series of specials that transformed the comedy landscape. He is currently the most viewed comedian in the world and his latest special Infamous is the most viewed special on YouTube."

He reaches a large audience via new media.

"His Infamous tour sold more than 150,000 tickets which he capped off by selling out the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall twice in a night," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. " Schulz’s podcast Flagrant is listened to by two million devout fans weekly and is known for being the greatest hang on the internet."

Tickets started at $59.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.