Command decision

"God issued only ten commandments for the whole world," a player at my club told me. "My wife has 80 just for our house, plus more that I have to observe at the bridge table."

My friend was today's East, and his wife led a heart against 3NT. Dummy's jack won, and declarer next called for the jack of clubs.

"One of her rules is 'second hand low,' so I played the deuce," my friend said. "When the jack won, South had a change of heart; he led a diamond to his queen. My wife took the king and led a spade: eight, ten, ace. South lost a club to my ace and had nine tricks: four clubs, two diamonds, two hearts and a spade."

Misplay

South erred: He must lead a diamond to his queen at Trick Two. When he led a club, East beats 3NT by playing "second hand high" with the ace to return a heart (playing South for four clubs).

When your partner has led a long suit against notrump, strive to win an early trick to return his lead and set up his suit while he retains an entry.

This week: second hand low?

