Command decision

"God issued only ten commandments for the whole world," a player at my club told me. "My wife has 80 just for our house, plus more that I have to observe at the bridge table."
My friend was today's East, and his wife led a heart against 3NT. Dummy's jack won, and declarer next called for the jack of clubs.
"One of her rules is 'second hand low,' so I played the deuce," my friend said. "When the jack won, South had a change of heart; he led a diamond to his queen. My wife took the king and led a spade: eight, ten, ace. South lost a club to my ace and had nine tricks: four clubs, two diamonds, two hearts and a spade."
Misplay
South erred: He must lead a diamond to his queen at Trick Two. When he led a club, East beats 3NT by playing "second hand high" with the ace to return a heart (playing South for four clubs).
When your partner has led a long suit against notrump, strive to win an early trick to return his lead and set up his suit while he retains an entry.
This week: second hand low?
Daily question
You hold: S K J 10 H 9 8 4 2 D 10 9 8 C A 7 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart, he bids two clubs and you return to two diamonds. Partner next bids two hearts. What do you say?
Answer: Partner has a good hand. He bid a third time despite your weak preference and thinks game is possible nonetheless. To play at a weak 4-3 heart fit looks wrong, but since you have minimum values, you can make no aggressive move. Bid 2NT or three diamonds.