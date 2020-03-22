Commentary: We'll get through this; don't stop dreaming

This is so different than any other crisis we’ve faced in our lifetimes. There have been periods in recent years where things got incredibly difficult for those industries. There have been slow times during regular seasons, and during tough economic times it was compounded. But there’s never been anything of this magnitude with forced closures. Those closures cause unemployment and the ripples carry on.

I’ve talked to a few restaurant owners over the past week. Some are staying open with curbside pick-up, carry-out or delivery. The first day (which fell on St. Patrick's Day), I got good reports. Some were selling out of things. Others were taking it day by day. Some have already abandoned the idea or are unsure if they’ll continue. Some are having the same trouble as everyone else in finding the ingredients they need, or there’s just not enough business to warrant staying open. My heart really goes out to them.

The leisure travel industry is pretty non-existent right now. Big event spaces are closed. Museums, theaters, national parks and other attractions have closed. Disney World has closed. The Las Vegas strip has gone dark. It’s being felt all over.