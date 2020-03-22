Commentary: We'll get through this; don't stop dreaming

What a difference a few days makes. Last weekend, I thought back to the weekend before, when coronavirus warnings seemed to not go much further than “wash your hands and use hand sanitizer.” I was out of town in crowded places, dining out at some lovely restaurants, strolling down a charming Midwest main street while the temperatures reached into the lower 60s. The biggest shocker locally had been cancelation of a big upcoming trade show at McCormick Place.
Just one week later the world seemed turned upside down. Suddenly, it wasn’t only about washing your hands more frequently and coughing into your elbow. Next it was advised to avoid large crowds. Besides big conferences being canceled, sporting events started to get canceled. And not just for a week or a few days. For weeks. Maybe months. Next were schools. Then restaurants. Health clubs, libraries and movie theaters followed. The recommendation of avoiding big crowds turned into warnings of not gathering in groups of more than 10.
There may be more to come. As I type up this column mid-week, there could be a lot more that has changed by the time you read this in print or online. And the number of confirmed cases of individuals with COVID-19 will probably have risen substantially.
Of course, the first thoughts of concern are of people staying healthy and preventing the spread and minimizing the loss of life through all this. Beyond that, my next thoughts went to how it would devastate so many sectors of the population, and particularly those in the tourism/hospitality/restaurant/service industries, especially those who own or work in small businesses.
This is so different than any other crisis we’ve faced in our lifetimes. There have been periods in recent years where things got incredibly difficult for those industries. There have been slow times during regular seasons, and during tough economic times it was compounded. But there’s never been anything of this magnitude with forced closures. Those closures cause unemployment and the ripples carry on.
I’ve talked to a few restaurant owners over the past week. Some are staying open with curbside pick-up, carry-out or delivery. The first day (which fell on St. Patrick's Day), I got good reports. Some were selling out of things. Others were taking it day by day. Some have already abandoned the idea or are unsure if they’ll continue. Some are having the same trouble as everyone else in finding the ingredients they need, or there’s just not enough business to warrant staying open. My heart really goes out to them.
The leisure travel industry is pretty non-existent right now. Big event spaces are closed. Museums, theaters, national parks and other attractions have closed. Disney World has closed. The Las Vegas strip has gone dark. It’s being felt all over.
At first we thought we’d all be stuck at home for 14 days. But it’s getting more uncertain and recommendations change by the day. Major League Baseball season has been delayed until May 1, but it may be for longer than we think. Restaurant dining rooms in my home state of Illinois are on forced closures until March 30, but it may go beyond that. We just don’t know. My kids are learning at home until April 6 as of right now, but other schools have gone as far as canceling the rest of the school year, going to virtual graduation ceremonies and directing college students to move out of dorms immediately. The unknown is putting a lot of people on edge. When the light at the end of the tunnel keeps getting dimmer and the tunnel seems to be getting longer, it can be hard for all of us to cope.
As someone who writes about destinations and encourages people to go visit new places, everything has gone the opposite direction now. I’m scolding my senior friends who are going out to stores and offering to run errands or drop food off to keep them at home.
But, there will be an end to all of this at some point, even if we can’t pinpoint exactly when that will be. We’ll look back later on and tell the story to younger generations and marvel at how we got through it together. And we’ll get back out there and see the world again. Hang in there, take care of each other and keep dreaming of the travels to come.