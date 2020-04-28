Common errors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The list of costly mistakes that players make is a mile long, but some occur more often. Against today's four hearts, West led the ten of spades: jack, queen, king. Declarer next cashed the ace of clubs, ruffed a club in dummy, took the ace of spades and ruffed a spade.

Alas, West overruffed with the king and returned a trump. Then dummy had only one trump left, and South had two losing clubs plus two losing diamonds. Down one.

First trick

South played too fast to the first trick, a common error. Since he needs entries to his hand to ruff clubs in dummy, he must win the first spade with the ace.

South then proceeds thus: ace of clubs, club ruff, king of spades, club ruff, spade ruff with the ACE of trumps. He can ruff his last club in dummy and is sure of three more trump tricks in his hand. As it happens, a trump (or diamond) opening lead would let the defense prevail.

Daily question

You hold: S K 4 H A Q J 8 7 D Q 4 C A 7 5 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart, he bids one spade and you try two clubs. Partner then bids three hearts. What do you say?

Answer: If partner had a minimum such as A 7 3 2, K 6, A J 9 6 3, J 6, he would have bid two hearts or 2NT at his third turn. His actual sequence shows extra values, three good hearts and club shortness. He may hold A 7 3 2, K 10 6, A K J 8 3, 6. A grand slam is likely. Cue-bid four clubs.

