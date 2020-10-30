'Community converstation' will address youth vaping epidemic

Nine in 10 smokers start by the time they turn 18 and 99% start by age 26. Tobacco companies know that if young people do not start using tobacco early, they likely never will. Maintaining a base of youth and young adult smokers is crucial for sustaining their business and profits.

“A high proportion of Porter County tobacco retailers engage in intentional point-of-sale marketing tactics that encourages youth to use tobacco, makes quitting tobacco more difficult, and disproportionately targets some communities, which contributes to disparities in tobacco use rates and tobacco-related health outcomes,” Higgins said.

The panelists for the conversation include:

• Co-moderator - Professor Donald Spears, chairman of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition of Porter County, statewide curriculum chairman of Human Services at Ivy Tech Community College, and secretary of the National Organization for Human Services.

• Katelin Rupp, director of Program Evaluation for the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Commission at the Indiana State Department of Health, where she evaluates the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Commission’s statewide comprehensive tobacco control program, which includes tobacco counter-marketing, community-based prevention activities and cessation systems change.