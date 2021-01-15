Community Healthcare expert offers ways to manage stress

If you’re currently experiencing stress, finding an outlet for that stress can be difficult during a pandemic.

“There are many ways to help manage stress, however, during this very difficult and uncertain time of COVID, it may be difficult to get out and partake in normal activities,” said Chandra Lyles, manager, psychiatric social services, Community Healthcare System.

However, there are several at-home techniques available to help individuals cope. Here are a few ideas to help decrease stress in the safety of your own space.

Meditation

Meditation is a great way to bring a sense of peace and relaxation to the mind and body, Lyles says.

“Meditation helps to lower heart rate, lessen anxiety, reduce stress, improve sleep quality and give an overall feeling of well-being,” she says.

Guided meditation is another option. Several apps, some free of charge, are available that offer this.

“An example of a guided meditation is when a narrator gives you suggestions and tells you how to meditate and what to expect from your body and mind, gently easing you into the process,” Lyles said.

Self-care journal