Community Healthcare expert offers ways to manage stress

If you’re currently experiencing stress, finding an outlet for that stress can be difficult during a pandemic.
“There are many ways to help manage stress, however, during this very difficult and uncertain time of COVID, it may be difficult to get out and partake in normal activities,” said Chandra Lyles, manager, psychiatric social services, Community Healthcare System.
However, there are several at-home techniques available to help individuals cope. Here are a few ideas to help decrease stress in the safety of your own space.
Meditation
Meditation is a great way to bring a sense of peace and relaxation to the mind and body, Lyles says.
“Meditation helps to lower heart rate, lessen anxiety, reduce stress, improve sleep quality and give an overall feeling of well-being,” she says.
Guided meditation is another option. Several apps, some free of charge, are available that offer this.
“An example of a guided meditation is when a narrator gives you suggestions and tells you how to meditate and what to expect from your body and mind, gently easing you into the process,” Lyles said.
Self-care journal
Journaling is a great way to relax and get in touch with inner feelings, Lyles says.
“Self-care journaling helps you to explore your feelings through prompts you create,” she says.
These prompts may include questions like, “What am I feeling right now?” or “What achievements am I most proud of?”
“All these questions help us think about our hopes, dreams, memories and connect with our thoughts and feelings on a deeper level,” she says. “Self-care journaling helps to declutter our minds, forgive ourselves, think about what we are grateful for and plan for our future endeavors.”
Restorative yoga
This form of yoga is low impact and is a great way to relax the mind and body, Lyles says.
“This type of yoga should be performed in a quiet space, away from distractions,” she says. “While practicing restorative yoga, many people sit on the floor using a mat, aromatherapy candles and soft music to set the mood.”
The objective is to free the mind and focus on relaxing the body, allowing all tensions to melt away.
“If you are really adventurous, you could try hot restorative yoga in a specially-equipped studio where the temperature is set at 105 degrees and has a humidity of 40%,” Lyles says.