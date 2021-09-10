Community Healthcare System adds eight new physicians

Sharma is accepting new patients at his office at 9130 Columbia Ave., Suite A, Munster. Call 219-703-2428 for an appointment.

Orthopedic surgeon Jonathan Paul Edgington joined the staff at Community Hospital in Munster with an office at 1545 W. U.S. 30. He also joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, with an office at the hospital at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. Edgington, who completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at UChicago Medicine, also maintains an office at Valparaiso Health Center, 3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101, in Valparaiso.

He completed a fellowship in adult reconstruction at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and finished his doctorate from the University of Cincinnati-College of Medicine.

He is accepting new patients at all of his offices. To make an appointment at any office, call 219-703-2440.

Otolaryngologist Joshua Park, who did his residency at Loma Linda University in California and earned his medical degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, is now on staff at St. Mary Medical Center. He has an office at the hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., in Hobart, and also at the Valparaiso Health Center, 3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 303, in Valparaiso.