Community Healthcare System adds eight new physicians

Community Healthcare System added eight new doctors who practice a wide array of medical specialties.
Interventional cardiologist Amit Kakkar joined the staff at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he is accepting new patients in his office at 4320 Fir St., Suite 320.
Kakka graduated medical school at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, did his residency in internal medicine at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and completed fellowships in cardiology at Rush University Medical Center, in interventional cardiology at Brown University and vascular medicine and endovascular interventions at Montefiore Medical Center/Jacobi Medical Center in New York City.
To make an appointment, call 219-392-7992.
Gynecologic oncologist Rajul Kothari, who earned her medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago, is seeing new patients at her office at 9130 Columbia Ave., Suite A, in Munster.
She completed her fellowship in gynecologic oncology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and did her residency at The Ohio State University. Kothari joined the staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
For an appointment, call 219-703-2428.
Gynecologic oncologist Sameer Sharma, who earned his medical degree from Rush Medical College, joined the staff at Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center. He did his fellowship in gynecologic oncology at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute and complete residency at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center.
Sharma is accepting new patients at his office at 9130 Columbia Ave., Suite A, Munster. Call 219-703-2428 for an appointment.
Orthopedic surgeon Jonathan Paul Edgington joined the staff at Community Hospital in Munster with an office at 1545 W. U.S. 30. He also joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, with an office at the hospital at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. Edgington, who completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at UChicago Medicine, also maintains an office at Valparaiso Health Center, 3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101, in Valparaiso.
He completed a fellowship in adult reconstruction at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and finished his doctorate from the University of Cincinnati-College of Medicine.
He is accepting new patients at all of his offices. To make an appointment at any office, call 219-703-2440.
Otolaryngologist Joshua Park, who did his residency at Loma Linda University in California and earned his medical degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, is now on staff at St. Mary Medical Center. He has an office at the hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., in Hobart, and also at the Valparaiso Health Center, 3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 303, in Valparaiso.
Charonn Woods, who served his fellowship in pain medicine and residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic, specializes in pain management. Woods, who studied at the Saint Louis University of Medicine, joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center. He is accepting new patients at his offices at 1400 S. Lake Park Ave., Suite 204, in Hobart, and at 3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 303, in Valparaiso.
To make an appointment, call 219-947-6695.
Pediatrician Christopher Aranda, who completed his residency at UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, is accepting new patients at his office at the Healthy Kids Care Center, 1946 45th Ave., Suite C, in Munster. Aranda, who completed his doctorate from the University of Illinois at Chicago, joined the staff at Community Hospital in Munster.
For an appointment, call 219-440-5334.
Podiatrist Donald Graves joined the staff at Community Hospital in Munster. He studied podiatry at the Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and earned a board certification in foot surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.
Graves is accepting new patients with offices at 1545 U.S. 30 in Schererville and on the first floor of the Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10215 S. Broadway in Crown Point.
To make an appointment, call 219-703-2440.
For more information, visit COMHS.org/physicians.
