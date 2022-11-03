Community Healthcare System gift shops will take part in Small Business Saturday

Community Healthcare System's gift shops will take part in Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, when small businesses compete for a piece of the holiday spending pie by offering specials, discounts and other promotions.

The Red Garter Gift Shoppe in Community Hospital in Munster and the gift shop at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart will offer holiday specials for the Small Business Saturday holiday from noon until 5 p.m. on Nov. 26. It will offer shoppers refreshments and free gifts to those who spend more than $50 on Small Business Saturday, which is meant to encourage more people to shop local after the traditional Black Friday spending frenzy at malls, big boxes and other corporation chains.

Community's Red Garter Gift Shoppe inside Entrance A at the hospital at 901 Macarthur Boulevard in Munster sells candy, lotions, floral arrangements and whimsical garden decor, among a selection of other products. It recently was recognized as a leading gift retailer by being named a Gifts and Decorative Accessories Top 25 Gifted Retailers.

“This recognition acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our volunteers,” said Kerri Clark, manager of the gift shop and volunteer services at Community Hospital. “We take great pride in providing patients, their loved ones and the community with a variety of high-end gifts, decorative accessories, stationery, collectibles and more.”

For information, visit COMHS.org.