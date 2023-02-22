WHITING — The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is offering $1,000 fellowships to teachers from Northwest Indiana and southeast Cook County in Illinois.

The goal of these grants, the organization said, is to help teachers in public and private schools encourage their students connect more with nature, specifically the Wolf Lake watershed.

Teachers from both public and private schools working in the 2023-24 school year are eligible, the organization said. Teachers must be from Lake County or southeast Cook County. Teachers will be required to attend a guided tour of the Wolf Lake watershed in May and present their project at the all-day meeting of the 7th annual Wolf Lake Watershed Advisory Committee on November 3.

Fellowship applications must be submitted online at www.wolflakeinitiative.org by April 15. Recipients will be announced on April 30.

The program is being funded by a $10,00 grant from the Elizabeth Morse Genius Charitable Trust and was designed in partnership with Calumet College's education department, the organization said. The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is a nonprofit organization and land trust seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed.