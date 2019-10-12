CROWN POINT — No one told Mimi Burke she’d never hear her daughter say, “I love you.” Then again, no one told the mom her daughter would keep smiling, talking with her eyes.
“No one told me how incredible she would fight, and I wish to fight for her,” Burke said of her daughter, Sophie Burns, 17, who has Rett Syndrome.
“When tragedy strikes, you have a choice,” Burke said. “You can give up or you can find meaning in it.”
Opting for the latter, Burke put on the eighth annual Rett Syndrome Awareness Day Saturday outside the Old Courthouse Square.
Rett Syndrome is the leading genetic cause of severe neurological impairments in girls.
These impairments affect nearly every aspect of the child’s life, including speech, walking, eating and even breathing easily.
“They’re trapped in a body that refuses to work,” Burke said. “They can hear you. They’re cognitively aware, just not physically able.”
There is currently no cure for Rett Syndrome, Burke said, and clinical trials are inconclusive. Burke started the annual program to develop awareness and show support for fellow Rett Syndrome parents.
“When my Sophia was diagnosed, I had nowhere to turn,” Burke said. “I don’t want any other parent to have to go through that. We’re here to support you.”
That support included an assisted walk up the courthouse steps, assisted by local, county, and state police, fire, and emergency medical personnel.
The disorder hits home for Crown Point police, as Officer Michael Brazil’s daughter Emberly, now 6, was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in 2013.
Emberly’s mother Rachel, as did other parents, considered the occasion bittersweet.
“It’s great for the community to learn about our girls,” Rachel Brazil said, “but it’s also difficult to see so many girls in one place.”
In Crown Point, a city with a population of 32,000, Burke knows of four afflicted girls. One in 10,000 girls in the U.S. will develop Rett Syndrome, she added, with another afflicted girl born every 90 minutes.
The awareness program drew 10 girls and their families from Indiana and Illinois communities. Some came as a family, while others brought support teams.
For Loretta Rowland of Crown Point and daughter Missy, 11, that was a literal sports team, as members of Missy’s brother Mark’s Crown Point Junior Bulldogs Orange Tigers were there to lend moral support and escort Missy up the steps.
Dawn Dilts of downstate Anderson brought her daughter, Nikole, 28, who lives on her own with a roommate and has daily chores.
“It’s cool,” Dilts said. “They never thought she’d get this far.”
Among the safety personnel assisting girls up the courthouse steps, was Crown Point Police Officer Robert Ballas, who called the event touching.
“It resonates with you,” Ballas said. “It helps you remember what you take for granted. It gives a voice to the voiceless. Maybe someday they’ll have a cure.”