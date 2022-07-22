Family hosts blood drive to honor Florencio Garza, a beloved husband, father and grandfather

Blood transfusions saved the life of Florencio Garza many times, something his family has never forgotten.

“It’s us today, but tomorrow it could be you,” said his wife of 46 years, Olivia F. Garza.

Her husband suffered from heart problems for more than 20 years, stemming from rheumatic fever as a child. He had two heart-valve replacements and numerous blood transfusions leading up to his death on Sept. 26, 2020.

The former Hammond resident would have turned 68 on July 28, a day that will again be celebrated not with a party, but with a blood drive in his honor. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the second annual Florencio Garza Memorial Blood Drive will take place at Northgate Church in Hammond to mark the life and birthday of Garza.

“He was an amazing man, father, grandfather and friend to many,” said Cynthia Rangel, Garza’s daughter. “We wanted to keep his memory alive, and one way to do that was to do something my dad would do. Give back.”

“We thought, let’s host a blood drive just like someone else did, not knowing they were donating to my dad,” she said.

Garza’s family has partnered with the American Red Cross hoping to exceed the 73 donors they had at last year’s blood drive. Each donor can help save more than one life, according to the organization.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets. Roughly 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day. The American Red Cross, which supplies 40% of the nation’s blood and blood components, has to ration its distributions of blood because only around 3% of age-eligible people donate blood each year.

“We’d always call our dad Superman so this is a way for people to be superheroes. Donating blood to save lives,” said Francisca Huizar, Garza’s other daughter.

He is survived by five children, 26 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Garza, who worked at Inland Steel for many years until his illness, was one of the five founding families of Northgate Church in the Hessville section of Hammond.

“He was an elder and minister of the church,” Rangel said.

The support of the church has given the Garza family a place to host this event annually.

“We had 73 donors last year. We are looking to exceed that number this year,” Rangel said. “We grilled chicken, baked potatoes, and sides for everyone that showed up whether they donated blood or not. We also had over 65 raffle prizes.”

Some of this year’s prizes for donors will include an Albanese candy basket, movie tickets and fishing poles, because Garza loved to fish. First Choice Market has also donated a $100 gift card to be raffled off.

“We want to help save lives like someone out there did for my dad unknowingly,” Rangel said. “We want to keep his memory alive by making sure there is blood for those who need it.”

After last year’s blood drive, the American Red Cross sent Garza’s family an impact statement informing them that the donations helped a 6-year-old girl suffering from stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma who had to receive over 40 red blood cell transfusions.

“We just want people to come and have a good time with us and remember my dad on his birthday,” Rangel said. “His birthday party is a blood drive.”