Rotary Club of Munster donates $4,000 to local nonprofits that feed families in need

MUNSTER — The Rotary Club of Munster donated $1,000 each to four local nonprofits that help feed low-income families in Northwest, Indiana.

Checks were recently presented to The Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and The Salvation Army’s Hammond-Munster Community Center.

Amy McDunn, Events and Outreach Manager for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said the food bank was honored to receive this donation because it will provide 3,000 meals to people and families in need.

“Food is a basic need we all share,” McDunn said. “It is our mission to feed people, not just to postpone hunger pains for a day, but to alleviate the stresses of worry about where one’s next meal is coming from so people can have the ability, strength and focus to get back on their feet.”

Linda Dunn, president of the Rotary Club of Munster, and Wendy Mis, 2022-2023 President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Munster, presented the checks to an official from each nonprofit organization at The Salvation Army’s Hammond-Munster Community Center.

“I am pleased that our local fundraising efforts like the annual spaghetti dinner and the 5k/10k run contribute to the betterment of our region by focusing on one of our most fundamental needs, food,” Mis said.

Kevin Feldman, The Salvation Army of Lake County’s Director of Development, said 42% of Lake County households with children are single-parents households that have greatly suffered from the pandemic and recent inflation costs.

“Good nutritious food is what these mothers and their children need the most,” Feldman said. “I am thankful to the Rotary Club of Munster for helping to meet these needs.”

For more information on each of the four nonprofits visit:

The Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana, www.federationonline.org

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, www.mownwi.org

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, www.foodbanknwi.org

The Salvation Army of Lake County, www.salarmylakecounty.org

