Community

At 50, Palos Hospital gets growing as part of Northwestern Medicine

When what was then known as Palos Community Hospital opened March 19, 1972, the first emergency room patients were treated for a chipmunk bite, a fishhook in a leg and multiple splinters from a fall down the toboggan run at Swallow Cliff.

Because of the hospital's proximity to nature preserves — it's tucked on wooded hill known as Mount St. Joseph on 80th Avenue in Palos Heights — outdoor injuries are still commonly seen, but the hospital has grown to treat so much more. In 2021, the leading ER diagnoses were COVID-19 viral infections, abdominal or chest pains and orthopedic injuries.

 “As an Orland Park resident for almost 20 years, Palos has been our family’s community hospital," Jeff Good, president of Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, said in a statement.

Trish Heerlein, a registered nurse and vice president of Operations, started at Palos Hospital as a high school student in 1975 and has witnessed the facility's growth while serving in a variety of roles there.

Besides the expansion in care — the 425-bed hospital admitted more than 17,500 patients in 2021, up from 8,000 in 1972, while outpatient numbers grew to more that 190,000 from about 14,500 — Heerlein says the greatest change has been the increasing respect for nurses. 

“It used to be top-down. The role of the nurse was to follow orders. Now, our staff nurses have extensive training and a role in critical decision-making about patient care,” Heerlein said in a statement. “Our nurses are the patients’ advocates at the bedside and in the outpatient setting.”

Heerlein says Palos Hospital has always been a quiet giant on the hill focused on caring for the community, and she is excited about its future as part of Northwestern Medicine, which the hospital joined Jan. 1, 2021. Already, Northwestern Medicine has expanded a cardiovascular center and established a neurology and neurosurgery center. 

“Northwestern Medicine’s goal is to bring clinically excellent services closer to where people live and work. We want to expand the breadth and depth of clinical offerings to patients here in the southwest suburbs," Good said. "At the same time, in those instances where the highest level of care is needed, we have a top-tier, academic hospital in Northwestern Memorial Hospital as a referral center for our patients."

A year of growth

Accomplishments since Palos Hospital joined Northwestern Medicine in January 2021 include:

  • Expansion of the Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute to Palos Hospital and construction on the cardiovascular “clinic of the future.”
  • Establishment of Neurology and Neurosurgery services, including a neuro-hospitalist service and specialty care in a range of conditions. Work is underway to achieve Primary Stroke Center designation and develop a Neurointensive Care Unit.
  • Beginning of renovations for a regional ambulatory cancer center at the Orland Park campus.
  • Establishment of a 48,000-square-foot ambulatory care center in Mokena to improve access to primary, specialty and immediate care for local residents.
