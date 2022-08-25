4 friends find success with novel hygiene product for men

So, there were these three longtime friends just minutes away from stepping on the stage to appear on the TV show “Shark Tank” in 2015.

Homer Glen native Ryan Meegan, a Providence Catholic graduate; Orland Park native Sean Riley, a Sandburg grad;and Orland Park native Jeff Klimkowski, a Providence grad, were seconds away from making a pitch for their Dude Wipes product and looking for a Shark to bite on an offer of 10% equity for $300,000 investment.

So they dealt with the nerves the way they deal with a lot of things — with laughter.

“We’re kind of known for being very fun and lighthearted,” Meegan said. “We’re always laughing and joking. It was like ‘we’re here — let’s do it.’

“We were excited. Obviously, it was intimidating. But we tried to keep that same, lighthearted attitude that we have. When we’re around each other, we feed off of each other’s personalities, and it gives us confidence knowing each other. I think we felt really comfortable going out there and knowing we were a band of brothers, if you will, and just going out there and doing our thing.”

Their “thing” was a successful venture before even hitting the stage, and when Mark Cuban agreed to fork over the $300,000 for 25%, that set off a chain of events in which sales of Dude Products has hit tens of millions of dollars.

The legend of Dude Wipes, a flushable wipe that is in competition with traditional toilet paper, is that these three and another partner — Orland Park’s Brian Wilkin — started this in an apartment in the early 2010s.

The apartment, which was not far from Wrigley Field in Chicago, housed these friends who all had jobs but wanted more out of life.

“Back in that apartment, we had entrepreneurial aspirations, and we were using packs of baby wipes from Sam’s Club,” Meegan said. “Sean got us hooked up into a routine. From there, we got frustrated when we would go off to our jobs and go to restaurants or bars or festivals.

“We had to go back to what we called terrible, scratchy toilet paper, which stinks. That’s when we had the ‘ah-ha’ moment that maybe this wipes thing is what we’re looking for.”

Thanks to a deal with a manufacturer in Arkansas, whose management team liked the idea and believed in the foursome’s vision, the guys used the apartment to stack up the first batch of Dude Wipes. They built a distribution network that was growing even before the “Shark Tank” appearance.

The group’s sense of humor helped even with coming up with the “dude” name.

“We thought that if we could put together a funny, masculine, entertaining brand that would cater to dudes, we would be onto something or getting all of the closet wipers out there a brand of their own,” Meegan said. “Better yet, the huge opportunity was trying to convince the rest of the male population — and women too — that this was the better way to clean yourself after using the restroom.

“Luckily, we were right on both of those bets and here we are today.”

According to the company’s research, the number of women buying Dude Wipes is rising, accounting for 30% of sales.

“We don’t know what part of that percentage are users, but women are buying them either for themselves or their households. It might be that women want to make their house less stinky from us gross dudes.”

The company had a failed attempt at selling a deodorant but has plans for more products that concern the commode, including Dude Bombs, which calls itself “a 2-in-1 stank eliminator and toilet bowl freshener.”

The four are living high in the business world and appreciate their good fortune.

“It’s one of those things where we always make it a point to pinch ourselves, for sure,” Meegan said. “It’s amazing to be in the position that we are. It didn’t happen overnight — it’s taken many years of hard work. We’ve been at this for over a decade now.

“We paid our dues, for sure. We still feel like there is so much more potential out there to grow this thing and that’s what’s super-exciting about it. We’re 100 percent living our dream.”