After 44 years, Orland Bowl closing to make way for a Tesla dealership

Despite a rebound in business after the pandemic shutdowns, Orland Bowl is rolling its last frame, with the lanes closing after more than four decades to make way for a Tesla dealership.

“The whole bowling industry has experienced a resurgence,” Mickey Halleran, one of three brothers who own and operate Orland Bowl in Orland Park, said of a boom after a slowdown that began before COVID. “Because of COVID, choices of entertainment became restricted and people rediscovered it.”

He said everyday bowlers helped fill the gap when league play started to fade even before the pandemic by booking group events and parties and shorter-term themed leagues, like a wine league and craft beer league.

Though last year was the best year of business in Orland Bowl's four-plus decades, the Halleran brothers, Mickey, Timothy and Dennis, are hanging up their shoes on Friday. At 68, Mickey, who is the eldest, said it was time to start thinking about retirement and an opportunity arose that they couldn’t turn down.

They had been approached by developers looking to acquire the property at 8601 W. 159th St., Orland Park, for use as a Tesla automobile dealership. The bowling alley’s location in an auto row made it an attractive location. “It only made sense for Tesla to be in the neighborhood, and there’s not much property left,” said Mickey Halleran. “We were offered a good price that we couldn’t turn down.”

The business was started in 1978 by Halleran’s father and uncle, Michael and Eugene Halleran, who were caterers. They had been running two catering businesses in Evergreen Park and Oak Park that sat beside bowling alleys. So, they originally planned to build a catering business in Orland Park, but shifted to a bowling alley with a restaurant. It stared with 32 lanes and added 18 four years later for a total of 50, making it the largest bowling alley in the south suburbs — and second largest in the state.

Besides the individual bowlers and 31 remaining leagues, some high school teams are scrambling for new homes. Orland Bowl has long been the practice site and home lanes for the bowling teams of Andrew High School, Sandburg High School and Chicago Christian High School, along with other schools over the years.

In 2018, Orland Bowl added Escapology. The escape room operation started with four rooms with two added later. The brothers will retain that business, which will expand and move to 14830 S. Harlem Ave., in Orland Park, with Halleran’s daughter running much of the day-to-day operations. Plans are to open at the new location in late July with nine rooms, among them Murder on the Orient Express, Scooby-Doo, Mansion Murder and Lost City. A Star Trek-themed room will be added in October.

Halleran said the closing of the bowling alley is bittersweet. “I truly look forward to retiring, but at the same time I’ve made a lot of friends over the years. The bowling community is a little different because the full league season is 35 weeks and that person is making a big commitment in their life. When you see someone so much, you develop relationships and that will be the bitter part,” he said.

