Darvin Furniture president shares recipe for party favorite

Will Harris sees the cooking craft and sharing food as something special.

"It's a special act of camaraderie and affection," said Harris, president of Darvin Furniture in Orland Park. Darvin is celebrating its 102nd anniversary.

Harris said when it comes to cooking for parties or sharing a favorite with friends at a gathering, it's always a great thing when you bring something homemade and it's "well received."

Harris said he enjoys backpacking trips with friends and family. He said he tends to cook and consume simple things when he's on the go or traveling.

His favorites include fried chicken, grilled items and simple desserts such as brownies.

Harris said he learned to cook after he graduated from college.

"My girlfriend and I started experimenting with a lot of recipes," he said. "I went to CVS and bought a grill package for $19. That was the best deal ever."

With that grill, he said he experimented with a variety of dishes, including steaks. "I still have a charcoal and a propane grill."

Harris said he's a fan of ribeyes and loves garlic. A recent simple dinner featured pasta, chicken and a garlic sauce. "For me, simple is best," he said.

Harris said, being in the furniture business, he's noticing that there's a big trend that shoppers are looking for outdoor furniture, including cooking devices and dining tables.

"Everything tastes better outside," Harris said.

A native of New England, Harris said he's also a big fan of seafood. "Fish is a big deal," he said.

Harris said eating a "fish caught within three hours" is definitely best. "It's so good and so sweet," he added.

Harris and his wife, Sarah, have three children and reside in Homer Glen.

The following recipe for a party dip is a favorite of the Harris family.

The Harris Family – Party Hit – Buffalo Chicken Dip

1 pound boneless chicken breast, cut in minced pieces

1 brick cream cheese

1 cup Buffalo chicken sauce

1 to 1 1/2 cups shredded taco cheese

Blue Cheese dressing, to taste

Nacho chips

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut up 1 pound of Boneless Chicken Breast into minced pieces and place in an oven-safe dish.

Add 1 brick of Cream Cheese on top. Pour 1 cup of Buffalo Chicken Sauce over the top.

Bake for 15 – 20 minutes. Remove from oven and stir. Mix in 1 – 1 1/2 cups of shredded taco cheese.

Place back in the oven to bake for another 5 – 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and stir.

Sprinkle shredded taco cheese on top and drizzle Blue Cheese dressing. Serve with Nacho Chips.

From Will Harris