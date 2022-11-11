Fall flowers and accents make a festive statement on Thanksgiving table

Crisp weather, hayrides, apple cider and the changing leaves are the harbingers of the season that has Thanksgiving is its heart — welcoming family and friends to a feast and expressing gratitude.

To add warmth and festive color to the celebration there's nothing like bringing nature indoors. Fall florals are ideal for sending or presenting to the holiday host, and the perfect focal point of a Thanksgiving table.

Customers at Flower Cottage in Frankfort keep it traditional, according to owner Patricia Field.

"Our customers want the colors of the season for their homes and for giving. Right now, they've already purchased décor like wreaths for their front doors, so the focus is on Thanksgiving centerpieces," she said. "We suggest that centerpieces be sent two days before the holiday, as it makes a nice surprise, it allows hosts to reserve room on the table and it shows appreciation — kind of a heartfelt 'thank you for your planning, cooking and hosting efforts."

Field will be celebrating her store's 30 years in business this month and its continued relationship with the floral wire service company, Teleflora.

"Teleflora has beautiful arrangements, but sometimes we add our own personal touches to the design," she noted.

Flower Cottage's No. 1 seller is the ceramic pumpkin, which can be filled with traditional flowers such as mums or with high-end flora including ornamental cabbages. Many of customers like to save the pumpkin for use as a cookie jar.

The fall flower options at Heather's Haus Florist in Tinley Park include centerpieces, basket arrangements and some wreaths. Floral associate Penny said that the long and low centerpiece is quite popular, though some customers go the traditional round route, with or without candles. Designs include autumn flowers such as mums, orange roses, brown Fuji mums, golden asters and orange lilies, greenery and natural accents including wheat and cattails. The store even offers silk arrangements that can be used again and again.

While real pumpkins may be used as a base for an arrangement, Heather's Haus customers also love the ceramic pumpkin container, Penny noted. "They like to bring back their ceramic pumpkins each year for us to refill."

Thanksgiving floral orders typically begin pouring in the week before the holiday at Classy Flowers in Tinley Park. "People love the fall colors and request them in their regular orders at this time of year," said floral associate Patty Gudas. "The color orange is very big this year, and we like to accent it with other colors, including purple, which especially makes our orange roses pop."

Gudas said autumn is about chrysanthemums, and Classy Flowers features those with longer stems. Mum colors range from yellow and butterscotch to Tornado Red, a deep burgundy fuji mum. This year's other fall floral favorites include bright Orange Crush roses, red with yellow edged Kadanz daisy poms, orange daisies with green centers and orange alstroemeria.

The florist's most popular accents are treated and preserved oak leaves in hues including rust, yellow, crimson and yellow/orange. "The use of oak leaves is a wonderful way to bring the outdoors in," noted Gudas. "The treated leaves will last from year to year if they’re kept in a bag so they don't dry out."

The array of centerpieces at Classy Florist usually includes candles, Gudas said. They include harvest accents such as wheat and may be arranged in a traditional cornucopia container.