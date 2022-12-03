From simple to sophisticated, these toys, games. books will captivate children of all ages

There’s no shortage of gift ideas for kids, yet choosing the perfect present for the child or teen in your life can be challenging because of the wide range of options.

From crafts to STEM toys, books, games and expected hot-ticket items this holiday season, your choices are endless.

And businesses in the area can help:

For babies and kids

At Emmerson Toys Gifts & Hobbies in Palos Park, popular STEM toys include a GraviTrax starter set ($60, emmersontrading.com), a track system that teaches kids about gravity, magnetism and kinetic energy.

“The GraviTrax track system can be extended indefinitely with extra track packs and add-ons,” co-owner Stephanie Greco said.

Tired of too much screen time? Other options for younger kids at the store include an AirFort ($60), which inflates in less than 30 seconds, and the TonieBox ($100), which is a screen-free digital listening experience that plays stories, songs and more.

“It’s designed to foster imagination and active play for children ages 3 and up,” Greco said.

At Train Sets Only, an online store based in New Lenox, owner Paul Christel says the Big Jig Toys Fairy Figure Eight Train Set ($40, trainsetsonly.com) is popular with parents and grandparents who want to purchase a toy train for their young daughter or granddaughter. The set features pinks, pastels and fairy figures.

Another option for younger train enthusiasts is the Bachmann - Thomas Saves Santa’s Sleigh Train Set ($168), which encourages kids to join Thomas the Tank Engine on a magical adventure as he saves the day by bringing Santa Claus his trusty sleigh in time for deliveries.

“This HO scale electric train set is perfect for kids 8 years and older,” Christel said. “The train runs on a standard HO scale track and is a great introduction to model railroading.”

For kids with gaming systems, LEGO Brawls ($40, legobrawlsgame.com) is a light-hearted brawler video game for kids and tweens. Players compete with everything from baguettes and pie cannons to electric guitars and flying rockets.

For teens

A top teen gift idea at Emmerson Toys Gifts & Hobbies includes the Rock & Roll It Rainbow Piano ($63). The easily portable keyboard features multiple tones, several demo songs, echo/sustain and record playback, Greco said.

Other ideas are the Speks Geode Magnetic Fidget set ($30), which includes 12 pentagons that align and snap into place, and an electric jellyfish mood light ($100).

“This creates the perfect soothing ambiance with beautiful life-like jellyfish,” Greco said.

For teens who are interested in trains, Christel recommends the Bachmann - Thunder Chief with Digital Sound Train Set ($279) as the perfect starting set or addition to an established collection.

“This sound-equipped HO Scale DCC Equipped set is perfect for an older child who is already a fan of trains and wants to start in the hobby,” he said.

Stocking stuffers

Head to Raffy’s Candy Store in New Lenox and Frankfort for a wide assortment of sweet treats that fit into stockings, owner Pam Rafalski says.

“We make all different kinds of gift bags and grab-and-go options,” she said.

Gift packages ($4 and up, facebook.com/raffyscandystore) feature an assortment of flavored gummies, chocolates, hard candy and more.

“We all have old time candy ($7 per pound), and choices like ribbon candy and chocolate straws that make great stocking stuffers,” Rafalski said.

For readers

Looking for a good book to give young reader? Here are a few options that have hit the shelves. Some are available at local book stores and national retailers such as Barnes & Noble, as well as through online retailers like Amazon.

“Where in the World are You?” by Marie G. Rohde (ages 5-9): This tale takes readers on a journey of discovery with a mischievous pet cat that encourages them to think about their place in the world.

“Middle School Bites: Night of the Vam-Wolf-Zom” by Steven Banks (ages 8-12): After 11-year-old Tom is bitten by a vampire, werewolf and zombie before the first day of school, he must navigate normal middle school issues as a vam-wolf-zom.

“Plotting the Stars 1: Moongarden” by Michelle Barry (ages 10-14): “Moongarden” re-envisions “The Secret Garden” for a new generation and weaves together STEAM themes and the pressures of growing up.

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” soft book, Eric Carle brand (babies): Follow "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" as he works his way through this book to see the firefly light up. With sounds and lights as stimulation, this book allows babies to hear nighttime critter sounds and the song “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

“Shine Bright Bigfoot Kin” (3 and older): This new book is from Slumberkins, a children’s brand with books and creatures that help parents teach social-emotional skills to children. The “Shine Bright” collection features cuddly winter creatures and a new hardcover book. The “Bigfoot Kin” features the story of Bigfoot who learns the greatest gift that can be given is true self.

“Enola Holmes” graphic novels (ages 9-14): These books were adapted from the novels that inspired the hit Netflix movies. Each book features four cases that Holmes sets out to solve.

Online options

If you’re a strictly online shopper, there are many options at your fingertips.

For kids who need a little reassurance at night, the Bedtime Defenderz ($30, amazon.com) helps protect kids from the “bad guys” that lurk in the dark. Five Defenderz plush toys each come with its own comic book and power band slap bracelet.

Parents never like repeating themselves, so the Smart Teddy ($200, amazon.com) can be a gift for parent and child. This connected soft toy does everything from reading children their favorite stories to helping them with more than a dozen daily activities such as making the bed and brushing their teeth.

Quantum Storey’s My Little Pony Virtual Magic ($40, quantumstorey.com) incorporates STEAM education principles to foster a love of reading and learning aided by the use of technology. This tool lets kids jump straight from the page using an iPhone or Android phone to access “PortalPoints” that launch an AR or VR experience to see the My Little Pony characters they were just reading about.

If your goal is to eliminate the clutter of traditional toys, the Play Maysie Portable Dollhouse collection ($42, playmaysie.com) is a great option. Children can play out various routines and scenarios, developing a child’s imagination. Cases are made to fit any doll 5 inches or smaller, but the collection also offers a set of six hand-sewn fabric dolls ($20) sold separately.

Kids who like a challenge will enjoy the Chroma Cube ($20, amazon.com), a color-based deduction puzzle. Gamers 8 and older are tasked with finding out which of the 12 wooden cubes belong in the right spot by deciphering cryptic clues on accompanying 25 puzzle cards.

Kids who love to color will love the We are Colorful Skin Tone crayon set ($11, amazon.com). With 18 crayons with skin tones beyond just peach and brown, this gift makes a great stocking stuffer or party favor.

If you’re traveling for the holidays, the Mudpuppy Wild Mix-up Magnetic Build-It kit ($17, amazon.com) is a great early holiday present. The kit comes with three sheets of mix-and-match magnets, as well as two illustrated background scenes.

A unique toy that encourages construction and zero waste, Offbits ($17 and up, theoffbits.com) uses real construction parts and real tools, allowing kids to build quirky robot-like characters. The box the parts arrive in transforms into a stage for a child’s creations.

For teens who like to entertain, the Karaoke Party Speaker ($100, geminisound.com) is a complete party system with Bluetooth, USB, SD card and FM radio playback plus aux and microphone inputs. An LED speaker panel and disco dome light completes the package.

Kids who love to experiment can exercise their creativity with the Snap Circuits Junior 100 Experiments kit ($29, bestbuy.com). Ideal for kids 8 and older, this kit includes 30 pieces and illustrated instructions that allow kids to learn about the science behind electronics through hands-on projects.

Kids who need a little cheering up may benefit from the Grumpy Octopus ($26.50, thegrumpyoctopus.com). His hilarious expression brings laughter to anyone who sees him.

The Lilies and Roses NY Black Swan headband ($22, justshoesforkids.com) is perfect for a ballet dancer and complements any hairstyle.

For young kids learning to sort and stack, the Rainbow Pebbles activity set ($24, amazon.com) promotes multi-sensory learning for kids 18 months and older. Eight large, double-sided activity cards help kids learn about shapes and colors.

The Dreaming Dragon game ($36, simplyfun.com) sets kids on an adventure in which they have to use their steady hands to help sneaky lizards who have found their way into a dragon’s nest escape — without breaking the eggs or waking the dragon.

The Christmas Train personalized puzzle ($15, lbpersonalizeddesign.etsy.com) makes a great activity for Christmas Eve or Day. Each puzzle can be personalized with a child’s name.