Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital has received Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification by The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.

“Community members in the south suburbs can have confidence if they or a loved one suffer a stroke, Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital has a highly trained team and advanced tools in place for rapid treatment,” Jeff Good, president of Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, said in a statement.

Stroke, which happens when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is blocked or bursts, is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S.

“Every second counts when treating a stroke. When the brain is lacking oxygen, every minute can account for millions of brain cells dying,” Dr. Fan Z. Caprio, medical director of Advanced Primary Stroke Center at Northwestern Medical Palos Hospital, said in a statement. “Early intervention can make the difference between life and death or severe disability.”

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Silver Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensure stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The recognition included the AHA Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, which aims to ensure patients with type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date care when hospitalized due to stroke.

The stroke team includes neurologists, neurosurgeons, neurocritical care specialists, ER and ICU staff and other specialists. The acute care team is supported by telehealth technologies and available 24/7.

“Observing collaborative relationships grow between various departments while keeping the stroke patient and their family at the center of their work has been an amazing experience,” Deb Lawrence, an advanced practice registered nurse and stroke program coordinator at Palos Hospital, said in a statement.

“A major component of earning these national designations is the creation of a loyal, cohesive clinical team across the continuum of care,” Ellie Kruk, vice president and chief nursing executive at Palos Hospital, said in a statement. “Our staff has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to a higher standard of clinical care.”

Offered in collaboration with the American Stroke Association, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval signifies that Palos Hospital has met rigorous standards, clinical practice guidelines and performance measures.