Low inventory, rising prices, high demand fuel a seller's market in Southland housing

It’s the perfect storm — historic low inventories, rising prices, builders who can’t keep up with demand and a desire to move to one of the communities that make up the Southland.

The current real estate market is unlike any they’ve seen, several real estate professionals say.

Yet the market in the Southland isn’t unique when it comes to the challenges buyers are facing.

“We’re consistent with any other market place in the nation,” said Mike McCatty of the Mike McCatty Group in Orland Park. “We have very, very low inventory. I’ve been in business since 1999 and I have never seen it this stretched. We have four to five buyers for every listing that comes up. It’s a great time to be a seller, but very difficult to be a buyer.”

Tinley Park, Orland Park, Mokena and Frankfort are among “hot” areas where families are looking, says Karen Nicholson of RE/MAX 10 in Orland Park.

“They have homes in a good price range, great school districts, and the communities have a lot to offer,” she said.

Jim Murphy of The Murphy Real Estate Group in Frankfort says now through mid-May is typically when the Chicago market sees an influx of inventory.

“But it’s been very light this year so far,” he said.

With more competition comes more concessions on offers, Murphy says.

“We’ve seen more tightening of agreements so that the seller benefits,” he said.

From waiving inspections to covering the cost of appraisal gaps, home buyers are getting creative to land a house, McCatty says.

“The cash buyer is still in the best spot, but cash doesn’t always win,” he said. “Sometimes you’ll have a financed offer that is willing to waive things like the appraisal gap. If you have the cash to cover it and you really want that house, people are doing it almost everyday.”

That leaves many first-time home buyers or those who need to sell their house to buy struggling to compete, Nicholson says.

Even many sellers who can get a premium price for their homes are reluctant to sell right now, adding to low inventory issues, she says.

“Oftentimes, the sellers are in a dilemma and are wanting to enter the market, but they don’t know where they’re going to go if they sell their home quickly,” Nicholson said.

If the home is priced correctly and in good shape, a seller should have multiple offers in the first 48 hours of hitting the market, she says.

McCatty says those thinking about renting while they look are likely to face challenges as well.

“The rental market is just as stretched and low on inventory,” he said. “In some cases, people who have sold their houses end up living with relatives.”

Those who have multiple homes are among those faring the best, McCatty said.

“If you have multiple homes, like lake homes or inherited homes, and don’t need them, now is the time to sell them,” he said. “It’s such a great time to peel off the inventory you don’t really need.”

Despite rising mortgage rates, real estate experts say they expect the market to remain busy.

“I don’t see any changes happening in the next 12 months,” McCatty said.

