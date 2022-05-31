Mokena, Orland, Tinley alliance gearing up, in running for major manufacturer in I-80 corridor

CSIA is ready to make some noise again.

The Chicago Southland Interstate Alliance, a project that linked Mokena, Orland Park and Tinley Park in 2017, is ready to make headway on property in the Interstate 80 corridor near the three villages.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau gave a status report on the CSIA group at a State of the Village address May 24 at the Orland Park Civic Center.

“We’ve been working on it for a long time, but it’s been sitting quiet because of no activity because of COVID and everything else,” Pekau said after his speech. “We were ready to start. We had some events planned, and COVID stopped everything.

“Now, we’re trying to figure out what’s next and what the marketplace is going to give.”

The giving could be good.

Pekau told the audience that one of the many projects the alliance is seeking is to bring a $10 billion auto parts manufacturer to the corridor. He said the corridor is one of four sites being considered, two in Illinois and two out of state.

He said this company would be supplying a plant Hyundai is building in Georgia.

“First, they have to choose a site in Illinois, and we think we have the best site because we’re so close to the train stations and the highway,” Pekau said. “We’ll see how that plays out.

“I’m pretty comfortable that this project is happening somewhere. We’re down to being one out of four. We have a chance for that. That would be great.”

The corridor, near I-80 and LaGrange Road, boasts of quick access to several highways and rail services. It has a population of 4 million people in a 25-mile radius.

Much of the corridor has been empty all this time and while the three villages would like to get something done, Pekau preaches patience.

“We are going to continue to stay patient,” he told the crowd. “We could fill that place up with warehousing and trucking and that would be very short-sighted and it would be a bad idea. We all agree on that.

“We would rather wait and see how everything works out.”

He says the group has the luxury of time.

“You don’t have to say yes to everything,” he said during his speech. “I can tell you right now we can fill up all of our empty space with apartments. I don’t think anybody would like that. We have to look at the long term and make sure the projects we approve are the right things, because we are not in a rush.”

While Pekau said that while some businesses don’t find Illinois to be an attractive option, this area has plenty to offer.

“It’s a good area for offices and different types of development,” he said after the address. “We’re not looking at retail, but there might be a little bit of retail.

"But it will be mixed-use, heavily on office and technological manufacturing. Maybe some biotech. That’s a possibility.”

COVID-19 has temporarily derailed some of CSIA’s plans, but it also changed the business landscape and the alliance hopes to capitalize on that.

Pekau points out that the pandemic forcing people to work from home has created a new dynamic in the workforce.

“It’s not that they want to stay home and work, but they don’t want to commute,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of satellite offices for the workforce and we hope to see some of that.”

