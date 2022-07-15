New Orland grocer gives shoppers all the quality of Shipshewana without the drive

The cream really rises to the top at this place.

The recently opened Amish Country Farms grocery store in Orland Park features a plethora of foods grown by Amish farmers in the Midwest.

But the one item one of the owners — Tinley Park’s Jon Zaghloul — brags about the most is the milk produced by the Amish Country Dairy in Shipshewana, Ind.

The cream literally rises to the top.

“You can see in every bottle cream is at the top,” Zaghloul said. “Most milk is homogenized, and the cream is taken out and used for other things. This is the natural, real-deal whole milk.

“And it tastes so much better.”

The store, at 17843 Wolf Road, in Orland Park, opened on June 8. While Zaghloul and the other investors did not do heavy research in the feasibility of an Amish grocery store making it in the South Suburbs, he dismisses the notion that they are rolling the dice.

“We talked to a lot of the farmers from Shipshewana, and a lot of them told us they get tons of people from Illinois and tons of people from Chicago and tons of people from Orland Park,” he said. “That concept of hearing that and knowing the people that we know — everyone goes out there. Some go once or twice a month.

“It’s a great place to go for a weekend, but it’s a tough drive just to go for some food.”

Though none of the owners — Zaghloul, Justin Altenburg, Jay Zaghloul, Zack Zaghloul and Elia Facuse — is Amish, people assume Altenburg is because he sports a long beard.

The store promotes natural foods. “It’s not organic — it’s Amish is painted on the south wall.

“You won’t find a package of Lay’s potato chips here,” Jon Zaghloul said. “These farmers use real ingredients. There's not a single word on their packages that you can’t pronounce.”

The store is — and will continue to be — a work in progress.

It has a farmer’s market feel where foods from different farmers and providers are divided into areas with decorative wooden barns. The fare will change each week and more vendors are expected to be added.

“Each and every barn here represents a different farmer or Amish producer,” Zaghloul said. “We tried to bring that concept here as a 365 farmer’s market. People can come in and get stuff like this — natural products and homemade stuff. It’s good food for a good price.”

Zaghloul said that promoting the farmers is a priority.

“Every farmer’s name, address and phone number are listed on the product,” he said. "If the people want to go to the farmer directly and go out and buy — go for it. This is just a convenient way to help them.”

Altenburg is an Oak Lawn native who spent a good portion of his life driving trucks and delivering milk for Cloverleaf Farms.

He believes there is a market for natural foods.

“I never thought I would be opening up a business,” he said. “That was never one of my goals. But I do believe there is going to be a push for foods with more natural ingredients. With all of the chemicals that they put in these foods, we need some more options.”

That’s what the store hopes to provide.

“We brought in some good wholesome all-natural stuff,” Zaghloul. “Everyone comes out to Shipshewana — it’s a 2 1/2-hour drive. People go to there to buy their jams and jellies and pie fillings and noodles and milk. Why not bring this concept here?”