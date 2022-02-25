Orland Park, Tinley Park, Orland Hills police team up to head off crime at car dealerships

While crime at car dealerships hasn’t become a huge problem in the South Suburbs yet, the Orland Park, Tinley Park and Orland Hills police forces have banded together to prevent it in those three towns.

The three adjacent villages established a police department-based task force as an initiative put into place to help deter burglaries and thefts that have become troublesome in some suburban areas in recent months.

“We’re obviously trying to be proactive,” Orland Park Police Chief Joseph Mitchell said. “We have no actual intelligence that said the auto dealerships in Orland Park are being targeted at this moment in time.

“It’s not an epidemic here, yet, but we’ve seen that it’s creeping here. We’ve seen it all over the place — especially up North.”

The three police departments have been known to assist each other in the past and have a good relationship.

“The aim is to protect local businesses while keeping the public safe from opportunistic offenders looking to steal cars to further commit more violent crimes,” Tinley Park Police Chief Matthew Walsh said in a statement. “We appreciate the partnership we have with the Orland Park and Orland Hills Police Departments that allow for collaborative efforts such as these that will aid in the reduction of this type of crime.”

There will be a bigger police presence along 159th Street and areas where car dealerships are located. Police are asking residents to report anything suspicious to the non-emergency line of the local police department or 9-1-1- if it's an emergency.

Gone are the days when thieves could just simply hot-wire a car and drive off. Ignition systems are different, criminals still can work around it.

“They are stealing the fobs or re-programming the cars,” Mitchell said. “There are some soft targets. We had a meeting with the dealerships explaining some of the trends that we are seeing regionally. We talked about key management with the fobs and securing the entire building. Making sure the alarms are on and the security cameras are able to be accessed.

“We talked about points of entry and points of exit. It’s a crime of opportunity and unfortunately they have been quite successful in different areas.”

The police and dealerships have set up email communication for updates and warnings of trends, Mitchell said.

According to autotrader.com, there are at least 13 dealerships in the three towns, with many on 159th Street.

