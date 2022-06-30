Regulars roll one more game, share memories as Orland Bowl closes

Lexi Vandell, 10, walked through the doors of Orland Bowl on June 17 and cried.

The young Orland Park resident knew that would be her last visit there.

“I’m going to miss my friends and other people I know. It's nice to see everybody I know,” she said. “I’m going to be sad that I might not see them again."

The 44-year-old bowling alley was scheduled to close June 27 but on this night, the owners put on a Last Hurrah event.

One could say that Vandell has been at the bowling alley since she was born, but that wouldn’t be accurate.

She was actually around before she was born.

“I was pregnant with her and two days before she was born, I was bowling with her,” said her mother, Erin. “She’s been here forever. She always walks around here like she owns the place.”

The people who do own the place — the Halleran family — sold the alley, which will make way for a Tesla dealership.

The property at 8601 W. 159th St. has 50 lanes, making it the largest in the South Suburbs and second-largest in Illinois. Stardust Bowl in Addison leads the pack with 84.

Young and old took part in the Last Hurrah.

Sandburg bowler Gabe Castro, one of the top high school bowlers in the area, laments not be able to practice or compete with his Eagles teammates at Orland Bowl his senior year.

“I’ve been coming here since I was 2 or 3,” he said. “I started to love bowling in seventh grade and I took lessons here.

“I’ve spent full days here before. It’s like losing a big chunk of your life. It’s losing something you love. It’s meant the world to me.”

Several high school teams practice there but now will scatter to other area centers. Castro said the Eagles boys team’s new practice home will be at Palos Lanes in Palos Hills while the girls team will make Tinley Bowl in Tinley Park its new home for practice.

Orland Bowl was also a hotbed for postseason Illinois High School Association events. The lanes hosted several regional and sectional tournaments. Among them, Andrew hosted and won a girls regional on Feb. 5, and Sandburg hosted and won a boys sectional Jan. 22

Castro estimates that eight of his nine 300 games have come at Orland Bowl.

One person who laughed heartily when asked how many perfect games she has rolled at Orland Bowl was Frankfort’s Helen Englert.

She hasn’t tossed any 300s but she has been a fixture at the alley for decades.

Englert and Pat Murphy have spent 41 years in a league called Mixed Emotions.

Emotions were not too mixed during the Last Hurrah as the every-other-Saturday-night league members bowled their last games there on that open-bowling night.

“We’re sad,” Englert said. “We really enjoyed it here. We had great friendships here. The people who work here are awesome. We’ve really had fun.

“Over the years we brought our kids here, and they grew up here. We wanted to get together one last time and it seems like the whole neighborhood made it out for this.”

Members of the Welch family, who used to roll in the Orland 800 League on Friday nights, had a Friday-night tradition of bowling, beer and pizza.

The alley stopped serving pizza a few years ago. And now the place is going to close.

But during the Last Hurrah, the family brought their own pizza and enjoyed one more night of bowling and beer.

“I don’t really know where we are going to go after this,” said Marty Welch, who has been a mainstay at the facility for 32 years. “This is tough to grasp.

“We’re going to miss it. When you do something like this for so many years and you stop, you say ‘what am I going to do today?’ ’’

