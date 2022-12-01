Silver Cross to bring care closer to home with Orland Park facility

They even brought the special shovel to Orland Park for this event.

The marriage between the Village of Orland Park and Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban got off to a good start with a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 14.

The $25.5 million, two-story, 42,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open in early 2024 at the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.

Scott Paddock, an Orland Park resident and senior vice president of external affairs at the hospital, brought an antique to the ceremony in the form of a historic shovel.

“This shovel has been a part of every Silver Cross groundbreaking, including the first on Sept. 12, 1892,” he said.

Silver Cross President and CEO Ruth Colby had the honor of using the historic shovel for the Nov. 14 event.

“Many of us have been waiting for this day for quite a while, and we’re excited that the day has finally arrived,” Paddock said. “We’re excited for many reasons, but primarily among them is the benefit and impact that this facility is going to have on this community for many, many years to come.”

Colby is looking forward to serving Orland Park and the surrounding areas. Though the main hospital is not far in New Lenox, she said there is a need in Orland Park.

“We know that thousands of residents of Orland Park choose to come to Silver Cross,” she said. “Part of our decision was to bring more of these services closer to the people who desire that.”

Mayor Keith Pekau is making it a mission to diversify his town economically.

“Orland Park is a great community and up and down LaGrange Road, you see all of these restaurants and you see them all the time with chain restaurants and national brands,” he said. “But you also see local community businesses. You can get lost in the shuffle when you see all of those brand names all the way down LaGrange Road.

“Clearly one of the key parts of diversity was medical. What are we seeing? We’re seeing a lot of very large nationally known brands coming here but not so much our local community hospitals. So, it's fantastic to have Silver Cross coming here with a local community hospital.”

Colby said she hopes to be able to open the new facility sooner, if possible.

“We’re always trying to advance and find better ways to serve our communities,” she said. “This future anchor site is another example of just that.

“In a little over one year, we will open the doors to a two-story 42,000-square-foot medical office building that will bring needed primary care and specialty care to the community in addition to imaging resources, an infusion center, outpatient and afterhours care.”

Silver Cross Hospital is an independent, nonprofit health-care provider serving Will County and southwest suburban communities since 1895.

It boasts being recognized as a Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals National Award winner 10 times and honored with an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group.

It has 4,500 employees, physicians and volunteers and operates a 348-bed acute care hospital, including Will County’s first and only Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and 12 satellite facilities providing outpatient services and physician offices.

After having a longtime facility in Joliet, Silver Cross opened a state-of-the-art replacement hospital in 2012 at I-355 and Route 6 in New Lenox.

In 2021, Silver Cross provided more than $42 million in charity care and other community benefits.