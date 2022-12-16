Traditional or contemporary, holiday florals bring magic to your table or gift list

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and what goes best with comfort and joy? Holiday florals from centerpieces and gifts to accents and décor.

At Classy Flowers in Tinley Park, "it’s all about the pine," said floral associate Patty Gudas. Fresh pine, that is, accompanied by white glitter-dusted pine cones, red berries and red velvet bows. Gudas also said the focus for table centerpieces, hostess gifts and home décor is natural accents.

"We also offer a Thomas Kinkade collectible each year that customers purchase for gifts and for themselves," Gudas noted. "This year's item is the 'Sweet Shoppe,' a miniature fudge shoppe, covered in snow that lights up and sits atop an arrangement of red florals and greenery."

Patricia Field, owner of Flower Cottage in Frankfort, said that in addition to traditional red, green, gold and silver, this year's trend is the neutral "farmhouse look," characterized by its gray, white and neutral shades. Snowmen are very popular, she said, and natural-look eucalyptus wreathes round out the farmhouse motif.

"I do a lot of interior decorating and people want simple and neutral tones —and that includes their holiday décor," Field explained. "They also love nature scenes and woodsy themes."

As for centerpieces, Field said Flower Cottage offers a wide selection of fresh arrangements that she said are "really spectacular," from florals in a traditional red bowl or snowman mug to unique, contemporary pieces. Field added that Flower Cottage is the place for high-quality artificials and silks.

"We make sure our faux floral centerpieces are crafted with excellent workmanship, so they're really solid," she noted. "We have customers who tell us they use their silks year after year."

Whether decking the halls or dressing your table, seasonal florals can bring a great deal of warmth and cheer to your home or your host's.