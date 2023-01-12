Cardiology clinic brings latest in treatment to Palos Hospital

At first glance, it looks like a regular exam room.

Nothing out of the ordinary. Some chairs. A sink. An exam table. A couple of monitors. A computer.

But it is one of two rooms that Northwestern Medicine officials are calling the “Clinic of the Future.”

Northwestern unveiled its new Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic at Palos Hospital Dec. 14.

This first-floor facility includes 16 exam rooms with the two “Clinic of the Future” models.

There is also a consult room and dedicated clinician workspaces. An expanded cardiac diagnostics area, scheduled to open in early 2023, will offer heart failure and echocardiography rooms for cardiac testing procedures.

So, what makes these two regular-looking exam rooms so special? The technology that goes into the monitors appears to be the wave of the future. Large wall-mounted screens face the clinician and patient for interactive visuals.

“In the past, patients wouldn’t even be able to look at the pictures of the testing,” said Dr. R. Kannan Mutharasan, medical director of the clinic. “You would have to take sort of the word of the doctor — not that it isn’t gold — but the picture is worth 1,000 words.

“It’s a hidden benefit to the patients because they don’t see all of the work doctors are doing before and after the office visit. To have all of that work offloaded by artificial intelligence is truly revolutionary. And patients wouldn’t have to wait as long to see their doctor, and doctors can see more patients.”

Additional upgrades are coming to the two rooms.

In the next few months, technology that will be available include ambient listening devices that will test the ability to create clinician-facing documentation for the visit, generate orders and display patient-facing instructions.

The concept may also test integration with patient wearables, such as a heart rate or blood pressure monitors.

The clinic is in suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital at 12251 S. 80th Ave. in Palos Heights.

It provides clinical space for 12 physicians and six advanced practice nurses, including general cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, cardiac electrophysiologists, heart failure specialists and cardiac surgeons.

General cardiology services will also continue to be available at Northwestern Medicine Orland Park, at 15300 West Ave., Suite 23.

Jeff Good, the hospital’s president, said the clinic occupies space in Palos Hospital that was not being used.

“It had been a women’s health clinic, and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”

But it’s buzzing with activity now.

“This is a great spot off the lobby,” Good said. “It’s convenient. Many of our cardiology patients are very sick, and it’s very difficult to navigate facilities so having it off the lobby is just a great location.

“The construction team did such a wonderful job in getting this ready, and the medical group and leadership team were really behind the vision and making all of this happen and putting all the puzzle pieces together. They deserve all of the credit.”

This puts some of the best heart technology close to area patients, who won’t have as many trips to Chicago.

“Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute is dedicated to improving heart care by pioneering advanced treatments, performing groundbreaking clinical research and incorporating innovative technology and artificial intelligence into clinical practice,” said Dr. Patrick M. McCarthy, Bluhm executive director.

“We are excited to expand this vision to the south suburbs with talented cardiologists and surgeons who are seeing patients at the new clinic at Palos Hospital.”