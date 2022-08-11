Cook County accepting applications from suburban voters for mail-in ballots for Nov. 8 election

Registered suburban Cook County voters can apply for mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election through the Cook County Clerk’s Office website: cookcountyclerk.com/VoteByMail.

“Voting by mail has become increasingly popular in recent years, and it’s clear that voters enjoy the simple and convenient option of casting their ballot from the comfort of their own home,” Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough said in a news release. “What makes the process even more accessible is the ability to request your ballot online. Voters can take their time and research candidates and referenda before casting their vote for our democracy.”

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is Nov. 3. Completed ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day, Nov. 8, and be received at the Cook County Clerk’s office within 14 days of Election Day.

The mail ballot application can be completed on computers, smartphones or tablets. Visit cookcountyclerk.com/VoteByMail. You'll need:

An email address to confirm the application so processing can be completed.

Illinois driver’s license or state identification number.

Last four digits of your Social Security Number.

Address where the ballot should be mailed.

Voters also can download, print, fill out and sign a paper application for a mail-in ballot and send it to: Cook County Clerk’s Office, Mail Voting Unit, 69 W. Washington St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60602.

Completed ballots must be returned via U.S. mail or dropped off at Election Drop Box locations at the more than 50 suburban Early Voting sites that open Oct. 24.

Suburban Cook County voters also can check their voter registration and mail-in ballot status as well as other voter information at cookcountyclerk.com/VoterInfo. For more information, contact 312-603-0946 or mail.voting@cookcountyil.gov.