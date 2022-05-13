Cook County clerk's program offers free Sox tickets to veterans, service members

The Cook County clerk's office is again teaming up with the Chicago White Sox to offer county veterans and active-duty military members a free ticket to a regular-season White Sox game.

Veterans in the clerk’s Veterans Discount Card program simply have to show their free Military and Veterans Discount Program card prior to game time to receive a ticket.

“We are so proud to partner with the Chicago White Sox yet again to provide this wonderful benefit to our deserving veterans and members of the military,” Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough said in a news release. “We thank them for their unconditional support for our veterans and members of the military every step of the way.”

All Cook County Veterans, active-duty personnel, national guard, reservists, and other members of the military can apply for the free Military and Veterans Discount Program. Offered in partnership with the Cook County Office of Veteran’s Affairs, it provides discounts on services including food, auto repair, legal assistance as well as health and fitness memberships.

Veterans can present the discount card at the Box Office windows at Gate 4 at Guaranteed Rate Field within two hours of game time to receive their complimentary ticket.

The offer is good for Monday–Thursday games, except May 24, 25 and 26 and June 7, 8 and 9.

Applications for the discount program can be completed at cookcountyclerk.com/veterans, by mail, or at the Clerk’s Veterans Affairs Office, located at 118 N. Clark St., in Chicago. The office is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To make an appointment or for further information call 312-603-5788.

Veterans will need their DD-214, Retired Military Card or Illinois driver’s license or state ID with veterans designation.

