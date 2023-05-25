Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Cook County clerk's office is again teaming up with the Chicago White Sox to offer county veterans and active-duty military members a free ticket to a weekday White Sox game.

Veterans who sign up for the Clerk’s Veterans Discount Card program or those who are enrolled are eligible.

“We are proud to partner with the Chicago White Sox once again to offer this special promotion to our veterans and military personnel,” Clerk Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough said in a statement. “We recognize the sacrifices made by our vets and this is just a small way for us to express our gratitude and support by offering them a fun and affordable way to enjoy Chicago White Sox baseball."

All Cook County Veterans, active-duty personnel, national guard, reservists, and other members of the military can apply for the free Military and Veterans Discount Program. Offered in partnership with the Cook County Office of Veteran’s Affairs, it provides discounts on services including food, auto repair, legal assistance as well as health and fitness memberships.

The White Sox ticket offer is good for home games played Monday through Thursday except those on July 25 and 26 and Aug. 7, 8 and 9.

Veterans who have the discount card can present it at the box office windows at Gate 4 at Guaranteed Rate Field within two hours of game time to receive their complimentary ticket.

Applications for the discount program can be completed at cookcountyclerk.com/veterans, by mail or at the Clerk’s Veterans Affairs Office, at 118 N. Clark St., Chicago. The office is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. To make an appointment or for more information, call 312-603-5788.

Veterans will need their DD-214, Retired Military Card or Illinois driver’s license or state ID with veterans designation.